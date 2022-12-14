ETH Zurich launches new security robotics research with Swiss army

Scientists at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich built a four-legged robot called ANYmal that can be used in disaster situations. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

The federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the Swiss army procurement agency Armasuisse have launched a five-year security robotics research programme worth CHF2.5 million ($2.7 million).

They have already worked together on various robotics projects, including the four-legged ANYmal robot used for search and rescue operations, an autonomous digger for dangerous clearance work and drones to detect radioactive material.

The two partners now plan to expandExternal link this collaboration with a security robotics programme, worth CHF500,000 a year for the next five years, they announced on Wednesday.

The money will be invested in projects that the “Swiss rescue and security forces could potentially use in unarmed missions”. Research into weapons systems is “explicitly prohibited”, ETH Zurich stressed.

“In addition to expanding our robotics knowledge, the collaboration with ETH Zurich helps us to anticipate future technological developments in areas that are relevant to our activities,” said Thomas Rothacher, head of science and technology at Armasuisse.

Detlef Günther, vice president for research at ETH Zurich, insists that collaboration with the Swiss army is important as “innovation doesn’t happen in a vacuum”.

“Interaction with security and rescue teams, whose members share their experiences, helps us as researchers to develop new ideas and potential solutions. Ultimately, the aim of the collaboration between Armasuisse and ETH Zurich is to strengthen Switzerland’s security,” Günther declared.

The university researchers also benefit from access to Swiss army infrastructure and testing facilities.

