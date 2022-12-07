New app strengthens Switzerland’s link with citizens abroad

During the Covid-19 pandemic, an app like SwissInTouch would have enabled Swiss embassies to quickly send information to many Swiss citizens living abroad. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The foreign ministry’s Consular Directorate has recently launched SwissInTouch – a new app for Swiss nationals living abroad. The app enables diplomatic missions to communicate more quickly with the diaspora.

Johannes Matyassy is director of the foreign ministry’s Consular Directorate, which developed SwissInTouchExternal link. In conversation with SWI swissinfo.ch, he talks about the advantages the app offers the Swiss Abroad, the reason for its launch now, and what we can expect from it.

SWI swissinfo.ch: How did the idea for SwissInTouch originate?

Johannes Matyassy: To understand its origins, we have to go back a bit. In September 2019 we launched the Travel Admin app. Its usage boomed when the Covid-19 crisis hit in March 2020. People needed information rapidly throughout that uncertain period, especially during the repatriation programme organised by the government.

Our embassies are in regular contact with the Swiss Abroad – via newsletters and social media, for example. We nonetheless recognised that we were missing a way to transmit official information rapidly and efficiently to their smartphones, which today have become indispensable. SwissInTouch fills that gap.

SWI: What does SwissInTouch offer its users?

J.M.: Swiss Abroad already have access to a good array of information [about Switzerland], especially news. We therefore want to focus on three specific areas: discovery, advice, and contact with embassies and with the foreign ministry head office in Bern. The app of course also contains official information that the government wants to communicate to the Swiss Abroad.

SWI: Who will be responsible for feeding content to the app?

J.M.: Partly the editorial committee of the foreign ministry’s Consular Directorate in Bern and partly the diplomatic missions abroad. The tools the missions already use for communicating with expatriates – like the newsletters I mentioned earlier – can now be integrated into the app.

We’re aware that most of the content will come from Bern initially. But we also believe that, with time, the missions will recognise the app’s utility and start adding their own content.

SWI: Will you encourage embassies and consulates to create content?

J.M.: Absolutely. The app is a tool that allows for better communication with the Swiss Abroad community.

In information sessions for our embassies and consulates we’ve explained the advantages of SwissInTouch – and our expectations for it. While the missions aren’t obliged to use the app – it’s only a recommendation – their reactions overall have been positive.

SWI: Do you plan to create user communities on the app?

J.M.: Not at the moment. The aim isn’t to connect people with each other but to provide a link to Switzerland. To achieve that, we’re open to developing partnerships with, for example, the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) or SWI swissinfo.ch, which could help boost content on the app.

SWI: What languages will be available on the app?

J.M.: It’s available in French, German, Italian and English. But the missions are also welcome to publish content in their local languages, including those that don’t use the Latin alphabet.

SWI: How are you promoting SwissInTouch?

J.M.: On the user side, anyone registered with an embassy or consulate will be informed about the app and what it offers. The foreign ministry is very invested in this new tool and is promoting it in multiple ways, including in a press release, an article on our website and a social-media campaign. Our slogan is: “Switzerland in your pocket”!

We’ll also publicise it to the Swiss Abroad clubs around the world, and we’re counting on our missions to promote it in their respective countries.

SWI: How many downloads of the app are you hoping for?

J.M.: We don’t have a fixed goal at the moment. As a first step, we want to make our tools available, and we’ll do an initial assessment after a few months. If necessary, we can make adjustments at that point. Based on the feedback we receive, the app will surely evolve.

SWI: How much did it cost to develop SwissInTouch?

J.M.: Roughly CHF500,000 ($535,000), which comes to less than CHF1 per Swiss Abroad. A number of people in the federal administration worked on the project. The main team has six members. Maintenance of the app will be handled by JLS, an external partner.

