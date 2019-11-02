Ship­ping cur­rently ac­counts for around 3% of global CO 2 emis­sions, making it one of the biggest transport pol­luters along­side road and air trans­port.

Electric motors and new fuel cells powered by ammonia or hydrogen offer the best potential for the shipping industry which is seeking to become carbon neutral, a Swiss study has found. Shipping is a major polluter, accounting for 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Researchers at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) studied shipping activities in the North and Baltic Seas on behalf of the Ger­man ship­ping com­pany Reederei Nord to investigate solutions towards creating zero-emissions maritime operations.

Lead author Pet­rissa Eckle and her ETH Zurich team said zero-​emission propul­sion sys­tems in the form of elec­tric mo­tors, fuel cells or com­bus­tion en­gines powered by am­mo­nia held the greatest po­ten­tial in the near fu­ture.



They said the most suit­able source of en­ergy de­pends on the type of ship and the length of the route.

“In the North and Baltic Seas, ships with elec­tric propul­sion sys­tems are already be­ing used for short dis­tances, which makes sense,” Eckle said in a statementexternal link.

For long dis­tances, am­mo­nia would be a suit­able op­tion but due to its tox­icity, its use as a fuel is not per­mit­ted. Testing will soon begin on the first cargo vessels to investigate the possibilities of liquifying and transporting hy­dro­gen.

“The next step is to run pi­lot pro­jects to find an­swers to all the un­re­solved ques­tions. We need ship­ping com­pan­ies to test ves­sels with emission-​free propul­sion sys­tems,” Eckle said.



The ETH Zurich report was based on external studies and expert interviews, focusing on the North and Baltic Seas, to investigate routes, the ex­ist­ing in­fra­struc­ture, sus­tain­ab­il­ity and the cost of new fuel op­tions.



An alliance of 70 companies within the maritime, energy and finance sectors, known as the Getting to Zero Coalition,external link supported by governments and international organisations is seeking to introduce zero-emission vessels by 2030.



