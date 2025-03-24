Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Swiss study: Humans can train their brain to communicate with machines

Machines can read the thoughts of trained humans better
Machines can read the thoughts of trained humans better Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss study: Humans can train their brain to communicate with machines
Listening: Swiss study: Humans can train their brain to communicate with machines

Humans can learn to share their thoughts with machines. In a new study, researchers from the University of Geneva have shown that so-called brain-machine interfaces can read the thoughts of specially trained people better than those of untrained people.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The researchers hope that this will enable a new form of communication for people who can no longer speak after a stroke, for example, as the University of Geneva announced on Monday.

For the study, the researchers attached electrodes to the scalp of 15 volunteers in order to detect and record voltage fluctuations in the brain. Wired up in this way, the volunteers had to imagine the syllables “fo” and “gi”, i.e. only pronounce them internally.

More

The brain activity was analysed in real time. The participants received visual feedback on a screen that showed how well the system had understood the syllables. The clearer their perception, the more a display filled up. They trained in this way for five days.

Importance of training underestimated

Despite individual differences in learning progress, the volunteers became significantly better at communicating the two syllables with the machine, as the researchers showed in the study published in the journal Communications Biology. In contrast, a control group with irregular visual feedback showed no comparable progress.

According to the university, this research emphasises the previously underestimated importance of training when using brain-machine interfaces.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
137 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR