Researchers find high microbial diversity in glacial streams

The Swiss researchers have been studying the characteristics and strategies that microorganisms have developed to survive in the extreme ecosystems of glacier-fed streams. Keystone-SDA
Swiss researchers have discovered an incredible diversity of microorganisms in glacial streams around the world. However, this diversity is under threat as soon as it is discovered.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

For over five years, a team led by scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has collected and analysed samples from 170 glacial streams around the world.

The aim of the project, called “Vanishing Glaciers”, is uncover some of the characteristics and strategies that microorganisms have developed to survive in the extreme ecosystems of glacier-fed streams. 

Their results were published this week in two studies in the journals Nature and Nature Microbiology. The researchers show that these streams have a high microbial diversity.

“Glacial streams are the most extreme freshwater ecosystems on Earth,” research leader Tom Battin told the Keystone-SDA news agency. They had not expected to find a high level of diversity under these extreme conditions.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

