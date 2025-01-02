Researchers find high microbial diversity in glacial streams

For over five years, a team led by scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) has collected and analysed samples from 170 glacial streams around the world.
The aim of the project, called “Vanishing Glaciers”, is uncover some of the characteristics and strategies that microorganisms have developed to survive in the extreme ecosystems of glacier-fed streams.
For the first time a research team in Switzerland has measured how much of the Alpine permafrost has thawed. This helps scientists understand how climate change is affecting mountains’ permanently frozen ground.
“Glacial streams are the most extreme freshwater ecosystems on Earth,” research leader Tom Battin told the Keystone-SDA news agency. They had not expected to find a high level of diversity under these extreme conditions.
