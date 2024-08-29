Remains of Roman camp discovered in eastern Switzerland

Discovery of the remains of a Roman camp in Graubünden. Keystone-SDA

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,000-year-old Roman camp in canton Graubünden, eastern Switzerland. The site, at an altitude of 2,200 metres, is of international significance, according to the Graubünden Archaeological Service.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Découverte retentissante des vestiges d’un camp romain aux Grisons Original Read more: Découverte retentissante des vestiges d’un camp romain aux Grisons

The military camp was protected by three ditches and an embankment. Its strategic position enabled it to control the surrounding valleys and passes, the cantonal culture office reported on Thursday.

Archaeologists have already found weapons and equipment belonging to Roman soldiers, including lead slingshot projectiles and shoe nails. The marks on the projectiles suggest a link with a known ancient battlefield 900 metres below.

“The sensational discovery of a Roman military camp in Graubünden once again underlines the fact that archaeological research in ‘Roman Switzerland’ continues to produce wonderful surprises,” writes the cantonal office.

It is now possible to reconstruct the advance of Roman troops over a long distance, from Val Bregaglia to Tiefencastel via the Septimer Pass, and on to Chur and the Alpine Rhine Valley. In this respect, the discovery of the military camp is significant on an international level.

The camp was discovered as part of research into the resistance encountered by Roman troops between Savognin and Tiefencastel. Using Swisstopo digital data, a volunteer surveyor had identified a particular terrain structure on the Colm la Runga high plateau.

