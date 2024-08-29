Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Remains of Roman camp discovered in eastern Switzerland

Resounding discovery of the remains of a Roman camp in Graubünden
Discovery of the remains of a Roman camp in Graubünden. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Remains of Roman camp discovered in eastern Switzerland
Listening: Remains of Roman camp discovered in eastern Switzerland

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,000-year-old Roman camp in canton Graubünden, eastern Switzerland. The site, at an altitude of 2,200 metres, is of international significance, according to the Graubünden Archaeological Service.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The military camp was protected by three ditches and an embankment. Its strategic position enabled it to control the surrounding valleys and passes, the cantonal culture office reported on Thursday.

Archaeologists have already found weapons and equipment belonging to Roman soldiers, including lead slingshot projectiles and shoe nails. The marks on the projectiles suggest a link with a known ancient battlefield 900 metres below.

“The sensational discovery of a Roman military camp in Graubünden once again underlines the fact that archaeological research in ‘Roman Switzerland’ continues to produce wonderful surprises,” writes the cantonal office.

+ Facing up to Switzerland’s Roman past

It is now possible to reconstruct the advance of Roman troops over a long distance, from Val Bregaglia to Tiefencastel via the Septimer Pass, and on to Chur and the Alpine Rhine Valley. In this respect, the discovery of the military camp is significant on an international level.

The camp was discovered as part of research into the resistance encountered by Roman troops between Savognin and Tiefencastel. Using Swisstopo digital data, a volunteer surveyor had identified a particular terrain structure on the Colm la Runga high plateau.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

239 million year old insects discovered in Ticino

More

Fossil of world’s oldest wasp discovered in Ticino

This content was published on Excavations in Ticino have uncovered 248 fossilised insects dating back 239 million years. Among the finds along the Gaggiolo stream near Meride is the oldest wasp found to date.

Read more: Fossil of world’s oldest wasp discovered in Ticino
WHO: Young people in Europe use condoms less frequently

More

Young people in Europe use condoms less frequently

This content was published on Young people in Europe have used condoms much less frequently in recent years, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Switzerland, however, bucked the trend.

Read more: Young people in Europe use condoms less frequently

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR