The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Science

Soda lakes: Swiss researchers discover clues to origin of life

Swiss researchers discover new clues to the origin of life
Swiss researchers discover new clues to the origin of life Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Soda lakes: Swiss researchers discover clues to origin of life
Listening: Soda lakes: Swiss researchers discover clues to origin of life

Life on Earth could have originated four billion years ago in large soda lakes, according to researchers at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For life to develop, it needs sufficient phosphorus. Phosphorus, for example, is a component of DNA, the genetic material. However, this element is in short supply, as ETH Zurich explained in a press release on Tuesday. This was already the case at the time when life originated.

Scientists therefore wondered how and where such high concentrations of phosphorus occurred on Earth billions of years ago. ETH researchers have a new answer: large soda lakes without natural drainage. Such lakes only release water through evaporation. As a result, the phosphorus remains in the water instead of being carried away by rivers and streams. This has allowed very high phosphorus concentrations to build up in these soda lakes.

+ Researching the origins of life

Soda lakes

Researchers at the University of Washington in the US had already pointed out in 2020 that soda lakes could be the cradle of life. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now taken a closer look at this theory. Not every soda lake is suitable. In small soda lakes, the phosphorus supply would run out faster than it is replenished as soon as life begins to develop in them, explained Craig Walton, first author of the study, according to the press release.

The researchers assume that life evolved in such large bodies of water rather than in small ponds, as Charles Darwin had surmised.

The results of the study were published in the journal Science Advances.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
139 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Geneva Airport saw strong profit growth last year

More

Geneva Airport reports strong profit growth

This content was published on Geneva Airport recorded a clear increase in both revenue and, in particular, profit in 2024. The airport has now almost fully recovered from the Covid slump.

Read more: Geneva Airport reports strong profit growth
On Saturday, the moon moves in front of the sun

More

Swiss get ready for partial solar eclipse

This content was published on At around 11:20am on Saturday the moon will begin to move in front of the sun in Switzerland. However, it will not completely cover it.

Read more: Swiss get ready for partial solar eclipse
Acquittals for Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini at second instance

More

Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case

This content was published on A Swiss court has confirmed the acquittals of former FIFA president Joseph Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini at first instance.

Read more: Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case
Petition demands CHF350 million for women's safety

More

Swiss petition demands CHF350 million for women’s safety

This content was published on 350 million francs for the safety of women from violence, and now: This is the demand of a petition that was submitted to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Monday with over 21,400 signatures.

Read more: Swiss petition demands CHF350 million for women’s safety

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR