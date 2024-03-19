Swiss researchers regain access to certain European programmes

Swiss President Viola Amherd (left) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday

With the start of negotiations with the European Union, Swiss researchers once again have access to certain Horizon Europe programmes, says the Swiss president. Swiss proposals will be treated in the same way as those from an associated country.

Researchers in Switzerland are now eligible to participate in the European Research Council’s “ERC Advanced Grants 2024” calls for proposals, the department of Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said on Monday.

On the occasion of the launch of the negotiations, Amherd spoke to Swiss journalists in Brussels of a “new phase in relations”.

The aim is to stabilise and develop the partnership, she said. “Companies must be able to export their products to the European Union without obstacles,” Amherd said, adding that there also needed to be good, close cooperation on the electricity market.

In Brussels, Amherd met the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. In addition to bilateral relations, the geopolitical and security challenges facing Europe were discussed.

