From climate change to the Green wave in the national elections: in 2019, our relationship with nature was more often than not at the centre of major public debates.

The year began with Greta Thunberg in Davos and ended with political manoeuvring that almost brought the Green Party into government.

Another highlight was the women's strike. On June 14, some 500,000 people took to the streets throughout Switzerland - the largest political event since the general strike 100 years ago, according to the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions.

Both events reflected seismic shifts in Swiss society that also could be felt in the federal election in October: the Green parties and women advanced.

One more change: Roger Federer, Switzerland's star tennis player, had to settle for second place in the annual Swiss Sports Personality of the Year.

This year's winner was Christian Stucki. The 34-year old, who weighs in at 140 kg, prevailed in the sawdust ring of the historic Federal Schwingen (Swiss wrestling) Festival.

His reign as "schwingen king" lasts three years. He was handed a laurel wreath and a magnificent bull as his prizes.



