It’s a long way off from attracting professional athletes, but in one Swiss city this week, a Senior Olympics was staged for the first time. Elderly residents from care homes let their competitive spirits loose in Fribourg to take part in races with walking frames and can-smashing. It’s not your usual track and field event!

The organisers of the games want to encourage the elderly to keep moving and using vital skills, such as hand-eye coordination. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



