This content was published on January 3, 2019 11:11 AM

Light shows are proving to be popular - a winter tourist attraction in their own right.

Since 2013, the initiators behind the Lenzerheide “Magic Forest”external link in the ski resort in southeastern Switzerland have combined light installations, food and music to put together a multi-sensory experience. Its last edition drew 45,000 visitors in only two weeks.

The city of Geneva has a similar attraction with its Geneva Lux Festivalexternal link (ends January 13). In this year's edition, 25 works are presented to the public, offering an imaginary path to rediscover the city.

The spa town of Bad Ragaz has been hosting a light show since 2017, lasting six months a year. What began in the Tamina gorge behind the town, has been extended this year to the town itself.

The “Light Ragazexternal link” festival began in the Tamina gorge and this winter has been extended to include the town of Bad Ragaz itself. The health resort has seen visitor numbers dwindling and the organisers of the “Light Ragazexternal link” believer this is an opportunity to improve the town's image and bring in more tourists.

(RTS, swissinfo.ch)



