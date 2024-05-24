Singapore says investigators have data for flight hit by turbulence

reuters_tickers

1 minute

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore investigators examining flight SQ321 that was hit by severe turbulence have obtained data from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, Singapore Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Friday.

“We have a team that went to Bangkok and they have obtained the data from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder,” the minister said in a statement.

“They are going through the data from these two recorders now to be able to ascertain what happened during those moments.”

The ministry is awaiting findings of the investigation by the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) Singapore, he said.

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured after Singapore Airline Flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar.