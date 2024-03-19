SNB Says Review of UBS Capital Needed Due to Increased Scale

(Bloomberg) — Swiss regulators should re-examine the capital requirements placed on UBS Group AG in the light of its increased size following the takeover of Credit Suisse, the Swiss National Bank said.

“The systemic importance of UBS has increased considerably with the acquisition of Credit Suisse,” the central bank said in its annual report published Tuesday. As capital requirements progress according to size and market share, “a review needs to be made as to whether the progression takes adequate account of this increase in systemic importance,” the SNB said.

Switzerland is overhauling its financial regulation in the wake of last year’s near-collapse of Credit Suisse, with the government set to publish a key report on new regulation next month. The government-backed takeover has resulted in UBS’s balance sheet becoming more than twice the size of the domestic economy.

While Credit Suisse met all regulatory requirements at the time of the takeover and its crisis centered more on a liquidity shortage, debate around UBS’s capital levels continues as the government prepares its reform measures. UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said in an interview with the Neue Zurcher Zeitung at the weekend that the bank’s buffers were well above the required levels.

“If you have too much capital, you penalize the shareholders, but also the clients, because banking services become more expensive,” he said. “We already have capital buffers that are well above the regulatory minimum.”

The SNB reiterated its view that lenders should also be required to prepare much more collateral in order to obtain liquidity from central banks in a crisis situation. The SNB is also introducing a streamlined process to make accessing liquidity help easier, by facilitating the pledging of mortgages.

If not enough collateral is available, a state-backed liquidity backstop needs to be in place, according to the SNB. In line with this demand, the government is currently working on putting such in place permanently, after it already introduced it by emergency law to help Credit Suisse.

“The SNB recognises a need for action in the areas of early intervention, capital and liquidity requirements, and resolution planning,” it said in the report.

