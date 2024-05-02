SNP lawmaker Swinney launches bid to become Scotland’s new leader

2 minutes

By Muvija M

LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish National Party (SNP) lawmaker John Swinney said on Thursday he would run to succeed outgoing leader Humza Yousaf as Scotland’s first minister, promising he could reunite the fractured party and restore its fortunes.

The SNP is looking for a new leader to rebuild its once-dominant position in Scottish politics and rejuvenate the push for a new independence referendum after a series of political missteps that has seen its popularity slide.

SNP turmoil has boosted hopes within Britain’s opposition Labour Party of reclaiming ground in Scotland that would help its bid to win a UK-wide election later this year.

“I intend to stand for election as leader of the Scottish National Party,” Swinney, 60, told a press conference.

“I want to build on the work of the SNP government to create a modern, diverse, dynamic Scotland that will ensure opportunity for all of our citizens. I want to unite the SNP and unite Scotland for independence.”

Yousaf resigned on Monday after his decision to end a coalition with the Green Party backfired.

The new leader of the SNP would become Scotland’s first minister and lead a minority government in the semi-autonomous Scottish parliament.

Swinney is the first candidate to declare himself in the leadership contest.

One likely opponent is Kate Forbes, who narrowly lost out to Yousaf in the 2023 leadership race. Nominations close on May 6, and if a ballot is needed to decide the new leader, that will take place between May 13 and May 27.

Swinney, who joined the SNP in 1979 at the age of 15, previously served as the leader of the party from 2000-2004. He was also deputy first minister to Nicola Sturgeon from 2014-2023.

As Sturgeon’s deputy, he is closely linked to her time in power and backed the gender recognition reform bill that has prompted a backlash from some SNP lawmakers. He also served as finance minister and minister for COVID recovery.