Bern bikers sent to prison for violent brawl

A trial into a violent clash between the Hells Angels and Bandidos biker gangs outside the Swiss capital in 2019 has resulted in prison sentences of varying lengths. One of the main defendants was given eight years for premeditated attempted murder.

The other main defendant got off with eight months for brawling. A third man was sentenced to 42 months for attempted grievous bodily harm, the Bern regional court announced on Thursday.

A further 19 bikers were tried for brawling or aiding and abetting. Some were found guilty and some were acquitted. Most of the guilty verdicts were suspended prison sentences of around ten months.

During the trial most of the accused remained silent and refused to give information about the crime.

Provocation

A total of 22 rival gang members had been accused of taking part in a fight in May 2019 at Belp, southeast of Bern, which resulted in numerous injuries.

According to the cantonal prosecutor, it all kicked off after the Bandidos gang, which was not officially represented in Switzerland at the time, allegedly tried to open a chapter in Belp. The Hells Angels and their allies the Broncos supposedly saw this as a provocation and decided to intimidate them and disturb a Bandidos party at Belp. Prosecutors said all the defendants were aware that the situation was going to degenerate and that the rival gangs were looking for a fight to mark their territory.

The trial in Bern took place under a heavy police presence. Before the verdict was announced, an estimated 300 bikers, belonging to several clubs, had gathered next to the court building.

There are reportedly around 200 Hells Angels gang members in Switzerland and around 40 Bandidos. A number of smaller gangs are also thought to be present.

