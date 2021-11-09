Domestic violence ‘widespread’ in Switzerland

Domestic violence takes many forms (posed picture) Keystone / Sebastian Gollnow

Some 42% of women in Switzerland have experienced domestic violence – and 24% of men, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

This content was published on November 9, 2021 - 13:17

Keystone-SDA/SRF/Sotomo/SWI swissinfo.ch/ilj

The representative studyExternal link, conducted by the Sotomo research centre in autumn 2021 for an umbrella organisation of women’s refuges in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, took place among more than 3,500 people. It looked at all forms of violence: physical, psychological and sexual.

Women between the ages of 26 and 45 are the most affected.

As there are no other comprehensive studies of this kind over a large period of time, the results should be considered in isolation as an initial assessment of the situation, the study authors said.

In all, 15% of respondents said they had been violent at least once. The most common reasons given were: alcohol and personal experience of violence, as well as possessiveness and a “traditional view” of women.

Almost 40% of those surveyed said they suspected domestic violence in their personal circle. Eight out of ten said they saw domestic violence as a societal problem and around the same figure thought more should be done against domestic violence at a political level.

Serious situation

The results of the study and the recent high number of femicides this year (25 by October 2021, according to the report) point to a serious situation, a statement said.

Femicides were the maximum escalation of gender-based violence, the authors said.

Earlier this year the Swiss government formally adopted a report that set out the country’s agenda for preventing escalating violence against women. This was the first official national report on violence against women.

Switzerland ratified the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (the Istanbul ConventionExternal link) in 2018.