Hundreds evacuated from central Zurich after chemical spill

An aerial view of Zurich's Hardbrücke district. Keystone/gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Several people were hospitalised and hundreds were evacuated on Friday evening from buildings in Zurich’s Hardbrücke district due to a chemical accident.

This content was published on October 7, 2023 - 10:48

Keystone-SDA

Six people were taken to hospital for medical examinations, it was reported on Friday.

Toxic gases escaped from a drum in front of a building after a chemical reaction, Zurich emergency services said in a press release on Friday evening. A warning to the population was then issued by the authorities, asking them to close windows and doors and turn off air conditioning.

+ Cleaning up Switzerland’s toxic legacy

At the scene of the accident, firefighters in chemical protective gear placed the drum in another container, before eliminating it in a special waste treatment centre, the press release said. The order to evacuate buildings and a road blockade were lifted late on Friday evening.

All six people taken to hospital had mild symptoms. Several other people went to the hospital emergency unit on their own.

A major rescue operation was deployed including police officers, firefighters and health services, the press release added. Public transport and private traffic were both affected during the emergency intervention.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative