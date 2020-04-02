This content was published on April 2, 2020 10:19 AM

Some 2,000 Swiss nationals have been repatriated since March 24. In the picture, two passengers return to Geneva from Algiers, Algeria, on March 29.

(Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Three flights from Peru, Tunisia and Cameroon arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday transporting Swiss nationals who had been stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 24, over 2,000 Swiss have been repatriated on 13 flights.

Those people who were flown home had been unable to organise their return themselves owing to travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on its website.

The historic repatriation campaign is being organised by the Swiss foreign ministry in cooperation with other countries. However, the tourists have to pay towards the chartered return flights and must stay in self-isolation at home for at least ten days upon arrival as a preventive measure.



According to FDFA, thousands of Swiss travellers are still stranded abroad.



More flights are planned for the next few days. Two planes are expected on Thursday from Yangon (Myanmar) and Casablanca (Morocco). Flights from Phuket (Thailand), Quito (Ecuador) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) are scheduled to land in Zurich on Friday. On Sunday, a flight from Sydney is scheduled to arrive in Switzerland.

The government last week called on all Swiss travellers to return. About 17,000 of them have registered with the authorities via the travel admin appexternal link.



