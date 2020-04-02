Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Swiss abroad

Repatriation Over 2,000 Swiss flown home in repatriation operation

In the picture, two passengers return to Geneva from Algiers, Algeria, on March 29.

Some 2,000 Swiss nationals have been repatriated since March 24. In the picture, two passengers return to Geneva from Algiers, Algeria, on March 29.

(Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Three flights from Peru, Tunisia and Cameroon arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday transporting Swiss nationals who had been stranded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 24, over 2,000 Swiss have been repatriated on 13 flights. 

Those people who were flown home had been unable to organise their return themselves owing to travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on its website. 

The historic repatriation campaign is being organised by the Swiss foreign ministry in cooperation with other countries. However, the tourists have to pay towards the chartered return flights and must stay in self-isolation at home for at least ten days upon arrival as a preventive measure. 

According to FDFA, thousands of Swiss travellers are still stranded abroad.

More flights are planned for the next few days. Two planes are expected on Thursday from Yangon (Myanmar) and Casablanca (Morocco). Flights from Phuket (Thailand), Quito (Ecuador) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) are scheduled to land in Zurich on Friday. On Sunday, a flight from Sydney is scheduled to arrive in Switzerland. 

The government last week called on all Swiss travellers to return. About 17,000 of them have registered with the authorities via the travel admin appexternal link.

covid-19 updates Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, with more than 17,800 positive tests and more than 488 deaths.

Keystone-SDA/sb

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters