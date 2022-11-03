Swiss cut down on sports due to Covid, study shows

Trending sport: Nordic Walking. Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella

The pandemic has had an impact on the sporting habits of the Swiss population, with physical activity declining, but outdoor activity rising.

The decline in sporting activity is particularly marked among young men and women aged 45 to 59, according to a study presented on Thursday by the Federal Office of Sport.

By contrast, sporting activity among the over-60s increased since the start of the pandemic in 2020, both for women and men

The types of sport have also shifted since the arrival of Covid-19, with more sport being done outdoors and at home, with the help of digital tools. Some sports like Nordic walking, roller skating, snowshoe hiking, mountain biking, strength training and yoga, gained in popularity.

Others lost out, or have yet to regain the popularity they enjoyed before the crisis, including swimming, dancing and combat sports. Fitness centres were less affected than expected, as the numerous cancellations of memberships were partly offset by new clients.

The representative survey, conducted by the Swiss Sport Observatory in July, involved some 2,130 people. It is not yet clear whether the trends observed will continue, the Federal Office of Sport said.

