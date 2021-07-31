Thousands demonstrate against Covid-19 restrictions in Lucerne

Critics of the government policy gathered on the banks of Lake Lucerne. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

A demonstration against the restrictions linked to the coronavirus saw several thousand people gather in central Swiss city of Lucerne. A counter-demonstration also took place.

This content was published on July 31, 2021 - 15:38

Keystone-SDA/ac

On Saturday, critics of the government’s coronavirus policy marched through the old town of Lucerne to the Inselipark on the left bank of the lake to hold a rally with speeches. The demonstration was organised by the “Action alliance of the founding cantons for a sensible Corona policy” (Aktionsbündnis Urkantone für eine vernünftige Corona-Politik) that was also behind the unsuccessful referendum against the Covid-19 law held in June. The protesters said that they do not want to be under the guardianship of the state in the name of a pandemic anymore.

At the same time, about 100 people gathered on the other side of the lake for a counter-demonstration organised by the leftwing “Alliance for a colourful Lucerne” (Bündnis Buntes Luzern). The participants protested against “right-wing agitation and conspiracy theories” and accused the critics of the anti-Covid measures of tolerating neo-Nazis in their ranks.

Both demonstrations had obtained prior authorisation from the city officials.

