Your strategies to keep a positive mindset amid the pandemic

The pandemic has been rocking many boats: to stay afloat focus on the rainbow after the storm. Credit: Westend61 Gmbh / Alamy Stock Photo

Our series made up of your stories is back for a second season, and once again it's all about positivity.

This content was published on May 15, 2021 - 10:00

Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp. More about the author | Multimedia

Navigating this strange new reality can sometimes be difficult. Experts are warning of increasing depression and anxiety among various age groups. Last spring the pandemic swept across the globe turning daily routines upside down, and we decided to reach out to our readers to compile a series of videos showing glimmers of positivity amid the uncertainty.

One year later, the restrictions haven't been lifted for good yet and people have had to adjust to new routines. We thought it'd be interesting to get back in touch with our readership to see how people have been coping with this new normality. We asked them to share the strategies they've come up with to keep a positive mindset on a long-term basis.

Here are the episodes we created, combining all your tips that we received. Watch it, share it, and be inspired! In you want your story to feature, send a video, or pictures and voice message, to celine.stegmueller@swissinfo.ch