Your strategies to keep a positive mindset amid the pandemic
Our series made up of your stories is back for a second season, and once again it's all about positivity.This content was published on May 15, 2021 - 10:00
Navigating this strange new reality can sometimes be difficult. Experts are warning of increasing depression and anxiety among various age groups. Last spring the pandemic swept across the globe turning daily routines upside down, and we decided to reach out to our readers to compile a series of videos showing glimmers of positivity amid the uncertainty.
One year later, the restrictions haven't been lifted for good yet and people have had to adjust to new routines. We thought it'd be interesting to get back in touch with our readership to see how people have been coping with this new normality. We asked them to share the strategies they've come up with to keep a positive mindset on a long-term basis.
Here are the episodes we created, combining all your tips that we received. Watch it, share it, and be inspired! In you want your story to feature, send a video, or pictures and voice message, to celine.stegmueller@swissinfo.ch
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.