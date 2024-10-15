瑞士最昂贵的街道为一家面包店腾出空间

John Baker bakery. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

在国际奢侈品牌波委云集的苏黎世班霍夫大街(Bahnhofstrasse)上，一家手工面包糕饼店正尽力争取跻身其中，并大展拳脚。

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA

It is one of the most expensive streets for shopping in Switzerland where jewellery, watches and designer clothes worth tens of thousands of Swiss francs can be purchased. We are talking about Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse. You can now also buy a sandwich here thanks to a new bakery. Swiss public radio RTS’ reported that this bakery opening could be a possible turning point, also witnessed by the arrival of the Manor store chain planned for 2027.

这是瑞士最昂贵的购物街区之一，在这里，你可以买到价值数万瑞郎的珠宝、手表和高端名牌服装。没错，我们谈论的正是坐落于苏黎世的班霍夫大街。现在，您还可以在这里买到三明治，这要归功于一家新开的面包店。瑞士公共广播电台 RTS 报道称，这家面包店的开业可能是一个转折点，计划于 2027 年开业的庄园连锁店也是一个转折点。

“Our approach is that we produce everything we sell on site,” said Jens Jung, an entrepreneur who is part of a bakery dynasty. He founded his own chain of stores in 2013, under the name John Baker. “We were certainly a little nervous at first, but it’s a very positive development to set up on Bahnhofstrasse,” he said.

“Jens Jung 是一位企业家，他是面包店王朝的一员。他于 2013 年创立了自己的连锁店，名为约翰-贝克（John Baker）。”他说：”起初我们当然有些紧张，但在班霍夫大街开店是一个非常积极的发展。

“To offer something artisanal and to have a showcase for how we make our products here, next to Tiffany, Gucci and Chanel, is a huge joy,” said the baker who has also worked in Bolivia, Mexico and the United States. On site, the head baker is a Frenchman originally from Versailles: “The fact that everything is open is nice, people like to watch how we work,” he says.

“这位曾在玻利维亚、墨西哥和美国工作过的面包师说：”能在这里提供手工制作的产品，并在蒂芙尼、古驰和香奈儿旁边展示我们如何制作产品，是一件非常令人高兴的事。现场的首席面包师是一位来自凡尔赛的法国人：”他说：”一切都开放的事实很好，人们喜欢看我们如何工作。

The rent for a square meter on Bahnhofstrasse can reach exorbitant levels, completely out of reach for most local merchants. However, Jung has been able to rent space from the Zurich Cantonal Bank (ZKB). “There was a café before us that didn’t work, and the institution was super-constructive. They were looking for someone from Zurich, who would do the work on site and who was not an international brand like Starbucks.”

班霍夫大街上一平方米的租金可能会达到很高的水平，对大多数当地商人来说完全无法承受。不过，Jung 从苏黎世州银行 (ZKB) 那里租到了地方。”在我们之前，有一家咖啡馆经营不善，而该机构具有超强的建设性。他们想找一个苏黎世人，在现场施工，而且不是星巴克这样的国际品牌”。

‘Need a good mix of local and international stores’需要本地和国际商店的良好组合

“I think John Baker had a great chance in being able to rent the ZKB premises,” Fanny Eisl, director of Vereinigung Zürcher Bahnhofstrasse, the merchants’ association on Zurich’s famous street, tells RTS. “It’s not easy, but we see that more and more landlords understand that you need a good mix of local and international stores.” In her view, however, if rents are so high it is because demand is high: “This is also good for Bahnhofstrasse.”

“苏黎世著名的苏黎世班霍夫大街商户协会（Vereinigung Zürcher Bahnhofstrasse）负责人范妮-艾塞尔（Fanny Eisl）告诉 RTS：”我认为约翰-贝克有很大的机会租下 ZKB 的店面。”这并不容易，但我们看到，越来越多的房东明白，你需要一个本地和国际商店的良好组合。不过，她认为，如果租金如此之高，那是因为需求很大：”这对班霍夫大街来说也是好事”。

Moreover, the neighbourhood of banks and upscale stores is undergoing a transformation. The Jelmoli department store, a historic pillar of Zurich city shopping, has announced that it will leave the quartier at the end of February 2025, after 125 years of existence. The spaces will be occupied by Manor, which had itself abandoned Bahnhofstrasse a few years ago due to exorbitant rents and will return in three years. The re-entry of the brand, which belongs to Geneva-based Maus Frères Holding, is also welcomed by the local business community: a department store revitalises the city center, with beneficial effects for all.

此外，银行和高档商店林立的街区正在经历一场变革。作为苏黎世城市购物的历史支柱，Jelmoli 百货公司已经宣布将在 2025 年 2 月底离开这个拥有 125 年历史的街区。几年前由于租金过高而放弃班霍夫大街的曼诺（Manor）百货公司将占据这些空间，并将在三年后重返班霍夫大街。该品牌隶属于日内瓦的 Maus Frères Holding 公司，它的重新进驻也受到了当地商界的欢迎：一家百货商店将使市中心重新焕发活力，对所有人都有好处。

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac