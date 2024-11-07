Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

In Switzerland, too, more and more people are struggling to make ends meet. Even if the official inflation rate remains lower than in most European countries, rising rents, energy prices and health insurance premiums are putting an increasing strain on household budgets.

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated? Tell us your story.

