Did you emigrate for financial reasons?
In Switzerland, too, more and more people are struggling to make ends meet. Even if the official inflation rate remains lower than in most European countries, rising rents, energy prices and health insurance premiums are putting an increasing strain on household budgets.
Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated? Tell us your story.
More
The Swiss ‘have always crossed borders’
Health Insurance, supermarket costs, transport costs and others are rising fast. Many of them are unjustified based on high value of CHF compared to other currencies and also inflation is low at 2-3%.
Therefore the government should make an investigation how this is happening in Switzerland and they can make some actions.
I live in CH. When I first arrived from the UK, salaries were much higher than costs. If I chose to, I could eat in a restaurant every night. Now, I'm lucky to do this once a month, as salaries have not kept pace with costs. I earn higher than the Swiss average, but it goes nowhere. I survive, but I don't live well. I always have to watch what I spend. When I retire, I certainly won't stay here. It is far too expensive on a pension. I'll probably return to the UK.
hear hear! Agree.
We emigrated to Spain when I was 53. For three years I prepared everything, I did the bookkeeping on the PC to check whether we could keep to the calculated cost of living. The programme is very complex and I can see in each area what I have spent per day, per month or per year, for example, and where I am in terms of my budget, so I can quickly see where I may be spending too much and can adjust. After 23 years, this has worked out very well. You should also integrate into the new country. I've always been in a Spanish choir, and they even elected me to the board for finances and travelling. We have built up a Spanish social environment. I have no regrets about our emigration and feel at home here.
Also wir sind nach Spanien ausgewandert als ich 53 war. Drei Jahre lang habe ich alles vorbereitet, habe eine Buchhaltung auf dem PC erstellt um zu kontrollieren ob wir die errechneten Lebenshaltungskosten einhalten können. Das Programm ist sehr komplex und ich kann in jedem Bereich feststellen was ich z.Bsp. pro Tag, pro Monat oder pro Jahr ausgegeben habe und wohin ich komme betreffend Budget. so erkenne ich schnell wo ich ev. zuviel ausgebe und kann mich anpassen. Hat jetzt nach 23 jahren bestens geklappt. Zudem sollte man sich im neuen Land integrieren. Ich bin immer in einem spanischen Chor, und die haben mich sogar in den Vorstand gewählt für die Finanzen und Reisen. Wir haben uns so ein spanisches Sozialumfeld aufgebaut. Ich bereue nichts betreffend unserer Auswanderung und fühle mich hier zuhause.
I first emigrated abroad for professional reasons. But then, because my pension abroad would hardly have allowed me to live in Switzerland, I stayed abroad. When I retired, I started travelling. Like a migratory bird, I travelled to warmer regions in winter, which I don't like. I travelled to Latin America for the first time 7 years ago. I wanted to get to know the culture better, flew to Colombia the following year and stayed in one place. Fell in love and came back. Two years ago we got married and I unexpectedly found a new love and a new home in Latin America. So two things came together. The economic and the emotional aspect.
You can also see more on my website: http://www.dractor.com
Or in my blog: meitrea.home.blog
Zuerst bin ich aus beruflichen Gründen ins Ausland ausgewandert. Dann aber, weil meine Auslandsrenten ein Leben in der Schweiz kaum ermöglicht hätten, bin ich im Ausland geblieben. Als ich pensioniert war habe ich angefangen zu reisen. Wie ein Zugvogel habe ich im Winter, den ich nicht mag, wärmere Regionen bereist. Vor 7 Jahren erstmals Lateinamerika. Ich wollte die Kultur näher kennenlernen, Bin im folgenden Jahr nach Kolumbien geflogen und habe mich an einem Ort aufgehalten. Verliebt und bin wiedergekommen. Vor 2 Jahren haben wir geheiratet und ich habe unverhofft in Lateinamerika eine neue Liebe und eine neue Heimat gefunden. So haben zwei Dinge zueinandergefunden. Der wirtschaftliche und der emotionale Aspekt.
Mehr ist auch auf meiner Webseite zu sehen: www.dractor.com
Oder in meinem Blog: meitrea.home.blog
Very interesting, thank you for the insight into your story.
Sehr interessant, vielen Dank für den Einblick in Ihre Geschichte.
As a Dutchman, I have been living in Switzerland for 64 years. I learnt Schwiizerdütsch as a child, worked in Switzerland and love my second home.
Of course it's expensive compared to the Netherlands, but we only live once, don't we?
I feel like I'm a native Swiss and I want to stay that way forever!
Just a month ago I received a compliment: "People don't realise you're from Holland!"
Regards
Rob Strating
Als Holländer komme ich schon 64 Jahre in der Schweiz. Ich habe als Kind Schwiizerdütsch gelernt, habe in der Schweiz gearbeitet und liebe meine zweite Heimat.
Natürlich ist es im Vergleich mit den Niederlanden teuer, aber wir leben nur einmal, oder?
Ich fühle mich Uusland Schwiitzer und möchte das immer bleiben!
Noch vor einem Monat habe ich ein Kompliment bekommen: "Man hört nicht dass Sie aus Holland kommen!"
Grüess
Rob Strating
Yes, the cost of living is one of the reasons, but also because there were some nasty problems in my family and I couldn't find a job when I returned in 2007. I was in a very problematic situation and unfortunately had to rely on social welfare. I then returned in 2013. Sometimes I couldn't stand my mother's nastiness any longer, but then also because I was able to resume my work as a tourist guide here.
Today I can no longer do that for health reasons, but returning to Switzerland inevitably means poverty in old age.
Kind regards
Ja, die Lebenskosten sind mit ein Grund, aber auch weil es in meiner Familie ein paar hässliche Probleme gab und ich nach meiner Rückkehr 2007 keine Arbeit gefunden habe. Ich war in einer sehr problematischen Situation und leider auf Sozialhilfe angewiesen. 2013 bin ich dann wieder zurück. Mal konnte ich die Boshaftigkeiten meiner Mutter nicht mehr aushalten, dann aber auch weil ich hier meine Arbeit als Fremdenführerin wieder aufnehmen konnte.
Heute kann ich das auch nicht mehr machen aus gesundheitlichen Gründen, aber in die Schweiz zurück heisst unweigerlich Altersarmut.
Liebe Grüsse
Thank you very much for your comments. Where do you live today?
Vielen Dank für Ihre Ausführungen. Wo leben Sie heute?
Today I live in Bolivia, but I have to clarify some things because of my health
Heute Lebe ich in Bolivien, muss aber einiges Abklären wegen meiner Gesundheit
When I turned 50, my wife had the idea that we could emigrate to a country with a lower cost of living and enjoy life there. I liked her idea and that same year we travelled to Spain and visited places where we might like it. I then spent three years researching the cost of living and how we could finance it until our AHV pension and whether we could work if something went wrong. I created an accounting programme to determine whether we would reach the budget targets and if not, in which areas we would deviate from the targets. For 23 years we have always been within budget and have been able to enjoy life here. we have never regretted emigrating.
Als ich 50 wurde hatte meine Frau die Idee, wir könnten doch auswandern in ein Land mit tieferen Lebebshaltungskosten und das Leben dort geniessen. Ich habe ihre Idee gut gefunden und sind im gleichen Jahr nach Spanien greist und haben Orte besucht wo es uns gefallen könnte. Dann habe ich 3 Jahre lang recherchiert wie hoch die Lebenshaltungkosten sind und wie wir diese bis zur AHV-Rente finanzieren können, zudem ob wir ev. Arbeiten könnten falls etwas schief laufen würde. Ich habe ein Buchhaltungsprogramm erstellt um festzustellen ob wir die Butgetvorgaben erreichen und wenn nicht in welchem Bereich wir von den Vorgaben abweichen. Seit 23 Jahren waren wir immer im Budgetbereich und konnten das Leben hier geniessen. wir haben es nie bereut , auszuwandern.
Hello, that sounds like a very well-prepared and well-considered emigration. At what age did you finally emigrate and what tips can you give interested emigrants?
Guten Tag, das klingt nach einer sehr gut vorbereiteten und überlegten Auswanderung. In welchem Alter sind sie schlussendlich ausgewandert und welche Tipps können Sie interessierten Auswanderern und Auswandererinnen mit auf den Weg geben?
Not at all for financial reasons, quite the opposite. I emigrated out of love for my wife.
Überhaupt nicht aus finanziellen Überlegungen, ganz im Gegenteil. Ausgewandert aus Liebe zu meiner Frau.
Yes, for financial reasons and to have an ideal temperature all year round. I love Asia and I love visiting the different countries that make it up. I encourage people who have retired to try something new.
Oui pour des raisons financieres et pour avoir une temperature ideale toute l'annee. J'aime l'Asie et j'adore visiter les differents pays qu'elle compose. J'encourage les personnes qui sont retirees a changer d'air.
No, I emigrated because of the work. I looked for years and finally found a job for 2,000 euros a month, which was too difficult. I'm going to try again in the hope that a less qualified cross-border worker won't take my place. It will be difficult at my age, but I'm going to risk it. He
Non j’ai émigré à cause de l’emploi. Des années à faire des recherches et pour finir trouver un job à 2000.- par mois c’était trop difficile. Je vais encore faire une tentative en espérant ne pas me faire prendre la place par un frontalier moins qualifié. A mon âge ça va être difficile mais je vais prendre le risque. Il
Are you going to try again to find work in Switzerland? Has it worked out in the meantime?
Sie werden nochmals versuchen, in der Schweiz Arbeit zu finden? Hat es mittlerweile geklappt?
Yes
I emigrated at 63 for financial reasons. My pension: 1500 Sfr (my first husband's pension fund was paid out in full in advance)
Even on the mountain, a small flat cost 1200 Sfr. I felt really hard up!
I now live on another continent - and can lead a pretty good life...
You can die anywhere! - Unfortunately, you can't live.
I love Switzerland and almost EVERYTHING about and in it!
It was impossible for me to stay.
Ja
Ich bin aus finanziellen Gründen ausgewandert mit 63. Meine Rente: 1500 Sfr ( die Pensionskasse hat mein erster Mann im Voraus ganz ausbezahlt bekommen)
Selbst auf dem Berg kostete eine kleine Wohnung 1200 Sfr.. Ich fühlte mich arg in Bedrängnis!
Auf einem anderen Kontinent lebe ich nun - und kann ein recht gutes Leben führen..
Sterben kann man überall! - Leben leider nicht.
Ich liebe die Schweiz und nahezu ALLES an und in ihr!
Es war mir unmöglich zu bleiben.
I'm sorry to hear that. Where do you live now and are you still able to travel to Switzerland from time to time?
Das tut mir leid zu hören. Wo leben Sie heute und können Sie ab und zu trotzdem noch in die Schweiz reisen?
My wife and I had left Switzerland purely for financial reasons. We were able to lead a decent life in Portugal, which was not possible in our country at our age.
Ma femme et moi avons quitté la Suisse pour des raisons purement financières. Au Portugal. nous pouvions vivre convenablement ce qui était impossible à notre âge dans notre pays.
No, my husband wanted a divorce and I went back to my country of birth
Nein, mein Mann wollte die Scheidung und ich bin in mein Geburtsland zurückgegangen
I worked in Switzerland until I was 46, lost my job, sent off over 100 job applications, went to over 30 companies in person and almost everywhere I got the answer that I was too expensive for the company. I come from the canton of Ticino, the canton where over 75,000 cross-border commuters overrun me every day, where as a local I would have a minimum wage of 4,500, but the cross-border commuter works for 1,000 less and if he grumbles then he can leave because there are already others at the door who want to work there. Even after years of paying contributions to the trade unions for labour protection, I didn't get any help because these people are now also cross-border commuters from Italy and mainly stand up for their fellow countrymen and not for the locals. In Bellinzona too, all the cantonal offices are now occupied by cross-border commuters and are not interested in the concerns of the locals, so I emigrated to Germany out of desperation and lack of work, lost everything I had, my wife had left me. Now I've been in Germany for 8 years, have a good job, earn enough to lead a decent life and get help when I have problems.
Ich habe bis 46 Jahre in der Schweiz gearbeitet, hatte meinen Job verloren, hatte danach über 100 Bewerbungen fortgeschickt, bin persönlich bei über 30 Betriebe vorstellig gewesen und fast überall bekam ich die Antwort dass ich für den Betrieb zu teuer wäre. Ich komme aus dem Kanton Tessin, der Kanton wo jeden Tag von über 75'000 Grenzgänger überrannt wird, wo ich als einheimischer ein Mindestlohn von 4500.- Hätte, aber der Grenzgänger für 1000.- Weniger Arbeitet und wenn der motzt dann kann er gehen denn es stehen schon andere in der Tür wo dort Arbeiten möchten. Auch nach jahrelangen Beitragszahlung an die Gewerkschaften für den Arbeitsschutz wurde mir nicht geholfen denn auch diese Leute sind mittlerweile Grenzgänger aus Italien und setzen sich hauptsächlich für ihre Landsleute ein und nicht für die Einheimischen. Auch in Bellinzona , die ganzen Kantonalen Ämter sind mittlerweile von Grenzgänger belegt und interessieren sich nicht für die Anliegen der Einheimischen , daher bin ich aus Verzweiflung und Arbeitsmangel nach Deutschland ausgewandert, habe alles verloren wo ich hatte, meine Frau hatte mich verlassen. Nun bin ich seit 8 Jahren in Deutschland, habe einen guten Job, verdiene genug um ein anständiges Leben zu führen und es wird einem geholfen wenn es Probleme gibt.
Thank you very much for your comments. Can you say today, "All's well that ends well"?
Vielen Dank für Ihre Ausführungen. Können Sie heute sagen, "Ende gut alles gut"?
Well, I would have liked to stay in my home country, but on the whole you can say that all's well that ends well.
Nun, ich währe schon gerne in meiner Heimat geblieben, aber im großen ganzen kann man sagen , Ende gut alles gut.
I worked for 49 years and 3 months with a reasonable salary. My second pillar was reduced due to the division during the divorce. The result was that I retired with an income of CHF 2500 per month. Simply unlivable in Switzerland. I moved to my wife's country, Bulgaria, and we live simply, without wanting for anything or having to worry about the end of the month. I feel very comfortable here.
J'ai travaillé pendant 49 ans et 3 mois avec un salaire convenable. Mon 2ème pilier a été diminué à cause du partage pendant le divorce. Résultat je me suis retouvé à la retraite avec un revenu de 2500frs par mois. Tout simplement invivable en Suisse. Je suis parti vivre au pays de mon épouse, en Bulgarie et nous vivons simplement sans manquer de rien ou d'avoir peur de la fin du mois. Je suis très bien ici.
Dear Sir, thank you very much for your statement! Would you be interested in taking part in our programme on 12 May? If so, please feel free to send me an e-mail at samuel.jaberg@swissinfo.ch. Many thanks in advance!
Cher Monsieur, merci de votre témoignage! Seriez-vous intéressé à participer à notre émission du 12 mai prochain? Si oui, vous pouvez très volontiers m'écrire à samuel.jaberg@swissinfo.ch. Merci d'avance!
No, we have worked for Swiss companies all over the world for many years. Starting with BBC, then ABB, and now General Electric. We have been transferred from country to country and have led a very culturally rich life. To be honest, we have achieved a lot for Switzerland with the many contracts and projects that have promoted the Swiss economy and always secured many jobs. Now, after all these years, we are always happy to go back to Switzerland and represent Swiss values and culture worldwide. But we are also disappointed with the way Switzerland has developed over the last 3 years. Freedom of opinion as we know it in a democracy is very restricted. Almost all Swiss newspapers now only represent those who think the same way, and to be quite honest, you only have to read one newspaper to read them all. Except, of course, the Welt Woche, which is critical and very well informed and also has the courage to have a different view that can often be backed up with the truth of our past and history. I find that very sad because we Swiss have survived for over 700 years by remaining neutral and never interfering in other wars. By interfering in an American, NATO, proxy war today, even if we are slowly realising that it was not the best decision, we have betrayed our constitutional state considerably and fundamentally. I hope there is a way back because that was already the case with Mussolini and we found the way back to neutrality without wavering. With all this in mind, we will remain abroad for a while longer, as more generous thoughts prevail, and will continue to defend Swiss values.
Nein, wir haben Jahre lange für Schweizer Firmen Welt weit gearbeitet. Angefangen mit BBC dann ABB, und nun General Electric. Wir sind von land zu land versetzt worden und haben ein sehr Kulturelles reiches leben geführt. Um ehrlich zu sein haben wir viel für die Schweiz erreicht mit den vielen Aufträgen und Projekte die die Schweizerische Wirtschaft gefördert hat und auch immer viele Arbeitsplätze gesichert hat. Nun nach all den Jahren gehen wir immer wieder gerne in die Schweiz und vertreten auch Schweizerische Werte und Kultur Welt weit. Sind aber auch enttäuscht wie sich die Schweiz in den letzten 3 Jahren entwickelt. Meinungsfreiheit so wir das in einer Demokratie kennen ist sehr eingeschränkt. Fast alle Schweizer Zeitungen vertreten nur noch gleichdenkende und um ganz ehrlich zu sein muss man heute nur noch eine Zeitung lesen dann hat man gleich alle gelesen. Ausser Natürlich die Welt Woche die kritisch und sehr informiert ist und auch den Mut hat eine andere Sicht zu haben die oft mit der Wahrheit unsere vergangenheit und Geschichte belegt werden kann. Dass finde ich sehr traurig den wir Schweizer haben über 700 jähre überlebt in dem wir Neutral blieben in dem wir uns nie in andere Kriege eingemischt haben. Mit der heutigen einmischen in einem Amerikanischen, Nato, Proxy Krieg wenn auch langsam die Einsicht kommt, dass es nicht die beste Entscheidung war haben wir unseren rechts Staat erheblich und fundamental betrogen. Ich hoffe es gibt einen weg zurück denn das war ja auch schon mal der Fall mit Mussolini und wir fanden den weg wieder zur Neutralität ohne zu schwanken. Mit all den Gedanken bleiben wir noch eine zeit im Ausland da grosszügigere Gedanken walten und werden weiter die Schweizer werte verteidigen.
I fell in love with a German civil servant when I was 45 (I'm now 58) after separating from my ex-wife and moved to Germany because of her. OK, it's not that far to move from Basel to Bonn, but the consequences are still considerable.
1. as a sought-after specialist in payment and product management, you are very welcome in Germany and can take your Swiss salary with you if you negotiate well. Company cars, social benefits and much more are absolutely normal for specialists in Germany and are always included. By the way, it is very interesting for the product managers that there is only one language, German.
2. the protection against dismissal after a 6-month notice period is worlds better than in Switzerland, as are the severance payments.
3. contrary to opinion, employers in Germany are much fairer than in Switzerland, but this probably has to do with the much stronger works councils and trade unions compared to Switzerland. Wages are not yet disclosed, but Germany is working on this, including for the Gender GAP.
4. the cost of living is easily reduced by half compared to Switzerland and that in all areas. Food and not just from Aldi etc., insurance, energy costs, taxes (yes, depending on income), property prices, rents and services such as painters and especially doctors.
5. the authorities here are service-orientated, even if every German mumbles the opposite. The police do a great job here and don't try to collect as much money as possible for the state coffers. The citizen service does everything it can to help you and not like in Switzerland where you have to call to find out what has happened to your application.
6. you don't have to worry about wages and pensions here either (always in comparison to Switzerland). Of course I only get paid 50% of my salary, but the rest, such as tax and pension provision, is taken care of. Well, you should put a little bit of money in reserve, but that is also subsidised by the state.
Conclusion:
The shortage of skilled workers in Germany opens up unimagined opportunities for many professions such as craftsmen of all kinds, IT specialists and now also in the medical field to realise themselves in Germany. Simply building a larger house or cruising around on a motorbike without fear of speed cameras. I can therefore only recommend the large canton.
Ich habe mit 45 (bin nun 58) Jahren mit nach der Trennung von meiner Exfrau in eine deutsche Beamtin verliebt und bin daher wegen Ihr nach Deutschland gezogen. OK das ist nun nicht soweit von Basel nach Bonn zu ziehen aber die Folgen sind dennoch erheblich.
1. Als gesuchter Spezialist im Bereich Payment und Produkt Management ist man in Deutschland sehr willkommen und kann seinen Schweizer Lohn durchaus mitnehmen wenn man gut verhandelt. Firmenfahrzeug, Soziallleistungen und vieles mehr sind in Deutschland für Fachkräfte absolut normal und immer dabei. Übringens für die Produkt Manager sehr interesssant es gibt nur eine Sprache, deutsch.
2. Der Kündigungsschutz ist nach einer 6-monatigen Frist um Welten besser als in der Schweiz auch die Abfindungen, ebenso diese durchzusetzen.
3. Entgegen der Meinungen sind die Arbeitgeber in Deutschland viel fairer als in der Schweiz was aber vermutlich mit den im Vergleich zur Schweiz viel stärkeren Betriebsräten und Gewerkschaften zu tun hat. Die Löhne sind zwar noch nicht offen gelegt aber daran wird in Deutschland gearbeitet auch für den Gender GAP.
4. Die Lebenshaltungskosten reduzieren sich locker um die Hälfte gegenüber der Schweiz und das in allen Bereichen. Lebensmittel und nicht nur die von Aldi usw, Versicherungen, Energiekosten, Steuern (ja auch die, je nach Einkommen), Grundstückpreise, Mieten und Dienstleistungen wie Maler und besonders Ärzte.
5. Die Behörden sind hier Serviceorientiert auch wenn mir hierbei jeder Deutsche gleich das Gegenteil aufmurmelt. Die Polizei macht hier einen Super Job und versucht nicht möglichst viel Geld für die Staatskasse einzunehmen. Der Bürherservice macht alles was er kann um einem zu helfen und nicht wie in der Schweiz wo man anrufen muss was mit dem Antrag den nun passiert ist.
6. Bei Lohn und Altersvorsorge muss man sich hier auch keine Gedanken machen (immer im Vergleich zur Schweiz). Klar kriege ich nur 50% meines Lohnes ausbezahlt aber dafür ist der genze Rest wie Steuer und Altersvorsorge geregelt. Gut ein bisschen Reserven sollte man dann schon noch anlegen aber auch die werden von Staat gefördert.
Fazit:
Der Facharbeitermangel in Deutschland ermöglicht ganz vielen Berufen wie Handwerker jeder Art, IT-Spezialisten und inzwischen auch im medizinischen Bereich ungeahnte Möglichkeiten sich in Deutschland zu verwirklichen. Einfach mal ein grösseres Haus oder mit dem Motorrad ohne Angst vor Radarkontrollen durch die Gegend zu cruisen. Daher kann ich den grossen Kanton nur empfehlen.
Yes, I emigrated solely for financial reasons. After an accident, I was no longer able to work in my trained profession as a chef. After a long back and forth, SUVA awarded me a mini-pension. I worked in other jobs for a few more years until I simply couldn't do it any more. A request for a higher SUVA pension was simply turned down. At 63, I could hardly walk any more, let alone do any decent work, so I registered with the AHV. With just under 2,300 pensions, I couldn't see any way of leading a reasonably decent life in Switzerland. Through an acquaintance I was able to buy a fairly decent house here in Hungary at a price where I wouldn't even have been able to buy a garage in Switzerland. So now I've been living in Hungary for eight years, I'm doing quite well here with my pension and have even been able to invest over CHF 20,000 in renovating my house over the past eight years. I am very happy to have done this as quickly as possible, now we have had an inflation rate of 35% in the last year, especially in the building sector. I could no longer afford to build/renovate to the same extent. In the meantime, I've got used to the Hungarian mentality and can cope with it. I am happy and content in my own house with a large garden and a professional pálinka fösző (100 litre still). In Switzerland I would be on the social drip, and I have never wanted that and I would be ashamed to have to live off the taxpayer. All in all, I think I've made the most of the opportunities to live the last years of my life carefree and without financial pressure.
Meanwhile, I know at least 100 Swiss people who have done the same.
Ja, ich bin ausschliesslich aus finaziellen Gründen ausgewandert. Nach einem Unfall konnte ich nicht mehr im gelernten Beruf als Küchenchef atbeiten, nach langen hin und her hat mir die SUVA eine Minirente zugesprochen. Ich habe noch einige Jahren in anderen Berufen gearbeite, bis es einfach nicht mehr ging. Eine Anfrage um eine höhrer SUVA Rente wurde schnöde abgelehnt. Mit 63 konnte ich kaum mehr gehen, geschweige denn, etwas vernünftiges arbeiten, also meldete ich mich bei der AHV an, mit kanpp 2300 Renten sah ich in der Schweiz keine Möglichkeit, ein einigermasssen vernünftiges Leben zu führen. Durch eine Bekannte konnte ich hier in Ungarn ein recht ordentliches Haus kaufen, zu einem Preis wo ich in der Schweiz nicht mal eine Garage hätte kaufen können. Nun lebe ich also seit acht Jahren in Ungarn, hier komme ich mit meinen Renten ganz gut zurecht, konnte sogar in den vergangenen acht Jahren über 20 000 Franken in die Renovation meines Hauses stecken. Ich bin sehr froh, das schnellstmöglichst gemacht zu haben, jetzt hatten wir im letzetn Jahr eine Teuerung von 35%, insbesonders in der Baubrache. Ich könnte mir jetzt den Ambau/die Renovation im gleichen Mass nicht mehr leisten. Inzwischen habe ich mich au an die ungarische Mentalität gewöhnt und kann damit umgehen. Ich bin glücklich und zufrieden im eigenen Haus mit grossem Garten und einer profesionellen Pálinka fösző (100 Liter Destilieranlage). In der Schweiz würde ich am sozialen Tropf hängen, und das habe ich nie gewollt und ich würde mich schämen, von den Steuerzahler leben zu müssen. Alles in Allem meine ich, das Beste aus den Möglickeiten gemacht zu haben, um die letzetn Lebenjahre unbeschwert und ohne finanziellen Druck leben zu können.
Mitterweil kenne ich mindestens 100 Schweizer, die es auch so gemacht haben.
Dear Mr Kofler, thank you for this insight. Would you like to take part in the "Let's Talk" programme on 12 May? We would be delighted. Why don't you get in touch at melanie.eichenberger@swissinfo.ch .
Lieber Herr Kofler, danke für diesen Einblick. Hätten Sie Lust, am 12. Mai in der Sendung "Let's Talk" mitzureden,? Wir würden uns freuen. Melden Sie sich doch bei melanie.eichenberger@swissinfo.ch .
43 years of work in Switzerland, early retirement at 59 (complete stress due to company charges in 2010)
of the company in 2010) Result: 1945 francs AHV and 920 francs pension fund.
Without owning property in Switzerland, I have always lived in rented flats. Mostly in
small villages on the southern foothills of the Jura, where renting accommodation is (was) quite cheap.
To avoid slipping into social welfare like many others, I had to emigrate abroad.
To Spain, as part of the "5th Switzerland". To my regret, Switzerland became
became an "exotic" destiny for me. To kill the nostalgia? A few days a year
by paying a high price ...
43 ans de travail en Suisse , préretraite à 59 ans (stress complet lié aux contraintes
des entreprises années 2010) résultat : 1945 francs AVS et 920 frs caisse de pension.
Sans propriété en Suisse , j’ai toujours vécu de location . La plupart du temps dans des
petits villages du pied du Jura , où la location de logement est (était) assez avantageuse.
Pour ne pas tomber dans l’aide sociale , comme beaucoup d’autres , j’ai dû m’expatrier
en Espagne , faisant partie de la “5ème suisse” . Á mon grand regret , la Suisse est
devenue pour moi un destin “exotique” . Pour tuer la nostalgie ? Quelques jour par an
en payant le prix fort …
Dear Sir, thank you very much for your statement! Would you be interested in taking part in our programme on 12 May? If so, please feel free to send me an e-mail at samuel.jaberg@swissinfo.ch. Many thanks in advance!
Cher Monsieur, merci de votre témoignage! Seriez-vous intéressé à participer à notre émission du 12 mai prochain? Si oui, vous pouvez très volontiers m'écrire à samuel.jaberg@swissinfo.ch. Merci d'avance!
I retired at the age of 60 and the reduction in my pension would not have allowed me to continue my life in Geneva.
I am an owner here and live very well in the sunshine of the south of France.
j'ai pris ma retraite à 60 ans et la réduction de ma rente ne m'aurait pas permis de continuer ma vie à Genève.
Ici je suis propriétaire et je vis très bien au soleil du sud de la France
Join the conversation!