The Week in Switzerland

Dear Swiss Abroad, This week, a knife attack by a young foreign student in Zurich, targeting a group of children on their way to nursery, caused widespread shock. A small sensation came from an inconspicuous photo: it shows the Unspunnenstein (Unspunnen Stone), stolen in 2005, next to a recent newspaper. You can read more about the odyssey of this iconic stone in this week’s briefing. Best wishes from Bern!

Three boys injured in a knife attack in Zurich but all now out of danger. Thankfully, swift intervention by a nursery worker helped prevent a worse outcome. This Tuesday afternoon, as the assistant escorted a group of children from kindergarten to daycare in Zurich Oerlikon, a 23-year-old foreign student suddenly began stabbing the children. He injured three boys, one seriously, before the woman, with the help of another man, managed to overpower him. The assailant was held until police arrived and arrested him without resistance. The attacker later confessed, and police confirmed that the boys are all now out of danger. According to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper, the perpetrator posted a "confused message about sexual fantasies and unrequited love" on Instagram minutes before the attack. Neighbours described him as reserved, seemingly unhappy in love, and a fervent nationalist. Find more details in the article from the Neue Zürcher Zeitung External link (in German)

Swiss public television, RTS External link article (in French)

Ticino Online External link (in Italian)

The Unspunnenstein reappears – at least in a newspaper photo. In Interlaken, hopes are rising for the return of the stolen Unspunnenstein (Unspunnen Stone) after new photos emerged showing the half-buried stone next to the August 26, 2024 edition of Le Quotidien Jurassien newspaper. The over 83.5 kg Unspunnenstein is named after Switzerland's most revered stone-throwing contest and has been tossed at celebrations of folklore and national heritage for a century. It is one of the country's most cherished cultural objects. In 1984, Jura separatists stole the stone from a museum in the Jungfrau region, forcing the competition to continue with a replica. Although the separatists returned it in 2001, it had been damaged, losing weight after the separatists chiseled European stars and their coat of arms into it, rendering it unusable for the competition. It was stolen again in 2005. Now that these new photos have surfaced, the Interlaken Gymnastics Club, which owns the stone, is hopeful it may finally be returned. To be continued… The full article in 20 Minuten External link (in German)

Protests in Bellinzona, canton Ticino, as health insurance premiums rise again. For the second year in a row, health insurance premiums in canton Ticino are set to rise by more than 10%, sparking demonstrations in Bellinzona. Last week, Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider announced the increase, with premiums for basic health insurance expected to rise across Switzerland in 2024. This week, hundreds of people gathered in Bellinzona to protest the increase. "Wages remain the same," said one participant. The Movement for Socialism, a small left-wing group in canton Ticino, has submitted a cantonal initiative calling for a moratorium on health insurance premium rises, freezing them at 2024 levels. The Social Democratic Party has also called for a working group to address rising healthcare costs. Article from Swiss public television, SRF External link (in German)

Article from LaRegione External link article (in Italian, paywall)

UBS on trial over Credit Suisse's money laundering legacy. In Bellinzona, UBS faced the Federal Criminal Court this week over a money laundering case inherited from Credit Suisse. The case involves laundered drug money linked to the Bulgarian mafia. In 2022, Credit Suisse was fined CHF2 million ($2.35 million) for failing to prevent money laundering and maintain proper client relationships. UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse, is now appealing the ruling. UBS's defence argues that the case pertains to events 17 years ago involving a different bank, and that the proceedings should be halted until the Federal Court rules on the matter. Read more in the article by Swiss public television, SRF, External link (in German).

Article from Le Temps External link (in French)

Article from LaRegione External link (in Italian)

CERN celebrates 70 years – and the internet's origins. The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) celebrated its 70th anniversary this week. Established in 1954 as a peace project following the Second World War, CERN has made significant contributions to particle physics, including the discovery of the Higgs boson. Perhaps its most well-known by-product, however, is the creation of the internet. The world's first website went live at CERN in 1990 after British scientist Tim Berners-Lee developed HTML code to facilitate communication between research centres. CERN remains at the forefront of scientific research today. Find out more in the article by Swiss public television, SRF External link

Overview in French External link

Overview in Italian External link

Swiss oddities

Sainte-Croix in canton Vaud is known as the “Silicon Valley of automata“. The village has a centuries-old tradition of making music boxes, automatons, and other intricate devices, stemming from its links to Geneva’s watchmaking industry.

This craft has been recognised as part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2020. Currently, Geneva is hosting an exhibition titled “Mechanical Marvels,” where visitors can interact with these creations, a rare opportunity not usually afforded by museum pieces.

Read more in our article:

More

More Sainte-Croix: the Swiss village that keeps the tradition of automata alive This content was published on The “Mechanical Marvels” exhibition at the Maison de la Mécanique d’Art in Geneva showcases automata and the work of mechanical artists from the Swiss village of Sainte-Croix. Read more: Sainte-Croix: the Swiss village that keeps the tradition of automata alive

Photo of the week

Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Violaine Bletry-de Montmollin, mayor of Neuchâtel, throws confetti with children on September 29 during the “Grand Corso fleuri”, the main event of the “Fête des vendanges” (grape harvest festival). The festival has been held for three days every autumn since 1902. The flower parade on Sunday attracts up to 100,000 visitors.

The week ahead

Keystone / Christian Beutler

As it is still the autumn holidays in Switzerland, the coming week is likely to be rather quiet.

The commemorative events organised by the Federation of Jewish Communities on October 7 in several Swiss cities one year after the Hamas attack on Israeli villages and the Nova music festival are certainly worth mentioning. More than 1,200 people were killed in the massacres and around 5,500 were injured. Israel then attacked the Gaza Strip. The war continues and has led to great suffering – more than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza so far. Israel also invaded Lebanon with ground troops this week.

A case before the Zurich cantonal court, which will be heard on Friday, is possibly related to this. A man will appear accused of discrimination by disseminating ideologies. Specifically, he is accused of posting a film on a website that disparages Jewish people.

Something pleasant will take place in Zurich on Thursday: the ever-popular cabaret artist, writer, director and actor Emil Steinberger (in photo above) will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival for his life’s work. Now 91 years old, the Lucerne native is regarded as the best-known cabaret artist in German-speaking Switzerland.