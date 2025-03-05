Five mascots that made history

LUMO was presented in Basel on Wednesday, February 26 , 2025, as the winner of the competition for the ESC 2025 mascot. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Whether at sporting events or in advertising, mascots are loyal companions that evoke emotions and create a sense of identity. From Shuss, the first Olympic mascot, to the dancing cult cow Cooly, each character has a unique story behind it.

3 minutes

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) mascot is just one of many in modern history. Here, we present five “lucky charms” that stand out due to their fascinating backgrounds and quirky appearances.

1. Shuss – the first unofficial Olympic mascot

IOC

In 1968, the mascot Shuss, a small figure on skis, was created for the Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France. Designers had only a short time to bring Shuss to life, but he quickly became a recognisable symbol. Though unofficial, Shuss was the first Olympic mascot and was immortalised on keyrings, pins, magnets, watches, and even inflatable versions.

2. Snowli – the assistant ski instructor

Teachers from the Swiss Ski School pose with Snowli in the Vaud holiday resort of Villars. Keystone/Fabrice Coffrini

Anyone who has been on a ski holiday—especially with children—may have encountered Snowli. This mascot represents Swiss ski schools and is a familiar sight on the slopes. While Snowli resembles a rabbit, it is actually a hybrid creature designed to engage and entertain young skiers.

Inventor of Snowli Mauro Terribilini from Ticino, former head of training at Swiss Snow Sports, was commissioned to create a mascot for the ski schools in Wistler, Canada 25 years ago. This was during a visit by a Swiss delegation. On the flight back, he started drawing Snowli and is surprised that the character still inspires children today. Shortly before the pandemic, it was even exported to China when the Swiss showed the Chinese how to teach children how to ski.

3. Cooly – the dancing cow

Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji poses with “Cooly”. Keystone/Steffen Schmidt

Cooly was created for the 2009 Ice Hockey World Championships, and her name was chosen through a survey of 3,000 hockey fans. Over time, this Swiss cow, produced by a specialist Canadian company, has danced her way into the hearts of sports fans and is now considered an unofficial mascot of Swiss sport. Cooly has made appearances at major events such as the 2014 European Athletics Championships and Weltklasse Zürich.

At the Bern Grand Prix, Cooly cheers on runners, and she also supports the children’s charity Petite Suisse, making her a familiar figure beyond the ice rink.

4. Luce – the Vatican’s first mascot

Marketing for religious purposes: “Luce” mascot. Imago/Abaca Press

Mascots have been a part of the Olympic Games and major football tournaments for decades, and now the Vatican has introduced its own for the first time. For the Holy Year 2025, the Catholic Church has unveiled Luce, a brightly coloured character with large blue eyes, blue hair, a yellow raincoat, and green wellies. Designed in a manga style, Luce aims to engage young believers.

5. Knorrli – the cheerful mountain spirit

Who doesn’t know him? “Knorrli” has long enjoyed cult status, at least in Switzerland. Keystone/Peter Rauch

Many mascots serve as the faces of motivational or advertising campaigns, and companies frequently use these characters to promote their brands. From the Michelin Man and Tony the Tiger to Knorrli and Globi, mascots with commercial roots are widely recognised.

Knorrli was introduced in 1948 as an advertising character with the slogan “De Knorrli bin i – Knorr Suppe bring i” (I am Knorrli – I bring Knorr soup). Thanks to his presence on packaging and as a toy insert, he became a household name in Switzerland.

Previous Next On June 10, 1987 at the Hardturm Stadium in Zurich on the occasion of the match between Italy and Argentina, Pele is honoured by FIFA with a medal for his services to football, and Diego Maradona, captain of the Argentinian team at the time, receives the mascot as a gift for the 1990 World Cup in Italy, Keystone/STR The twins Trix and Flix were the mascots of Euro 2008. Keystone/Walter Bieri The mascot for the 2025 European Women’s Football Championship in Switzerland is a St Bernard puppy called Maddli. Keystone/Salvatore di Nolfi A tiger is the Olympic mascot “Soohorang” of the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Keystone/Javier Etxezarreta Annifant, the mascot of the 1997 World Ski Championships in Sestriere. Keystone Globi owes his existence to a Swiss department stores’ that was looking for an advertising medium for children to mark its 25th anniversary. Keystone/Lukas Lehmann Picture 1

Picture 2

Picture 3

Picture 4

Picture 5

Picture 6

Translated from German using DeepL/amva