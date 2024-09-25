Today in Switzerland

Brown trout in Basel have been contaminated with PFAS, persistent synthetic chemicals that accumulate in the environment and the human body. These pollutants are increasingly discovered in Switzerland.

Cantons Basel City and Country have registered high levels of the harmful PFAS in fish from waters in the region. They recommend amateur anglers eat the fish they have caught only once a month.

Once released, PFAS, or forever chemicals, hardly degrade in the environment. They have been used since the 1940s and are popular in many industrial sectors because they are water- and grease-repellent and temperature-resistant.

However, PFAS can reduce the effectiveness of vaccinations and have negative effects on the liver, kidneys or the birth weight of newborn babies.

Excessively high PFAS levels in beef led to a ban on the sale of meat in St Gallen in eastern Switzerland just a month ago. Tests are currently being carried out throughout Switzerland. This comes after the federal government published limit values for PFAS substances in meat, fish and eggs at the beginning of the year.

Fingers are being pointed at sewage sludge: residues from sewage treatment plants were being spread on fields and meadows as fertiliser until 2006.

