The cantons of Aargau and Basel elected their governments at the weekend. This is a chance to take a look at the form of the Swiss parties.

Since the federal elections in October 2023, seven cantons have reappointed their parliaments. A clear picture is now emerging: the People’s Party is making gains. This is mainly at the expense of the left-wing Green Party.

A woman is now back in government in canton Aargau, only the third in the canton’s history: Martina Bircher (pictured), 40, known as a hardliner on asylum and social policy, but also as co-president of the parliamentary group of the Swiss Abroad.

“The world has changed since then. People’s Party issues such as asylum and immigration are gaining traction again, but climate change all the less so,” according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The Tages-Anzeiger analysed all seven cantons that have gone to the polls in the past year. The People’s Party gained 3.2% of voters, the Greens lost 1.5%, the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party lost 0.8% and the centrist Liberal Green Party 0.5%. The Centre Party and the left-wing Social Democratic Party have remained virtually unchanged since the federal elections.