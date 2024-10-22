The federal government is putting together a €4 billion (CHF3.75 billion) savings package, which includes ending a popular tax optimisation option. This aspect of the plan is only now coming into focus and could be highly contentious.

The “Gaillard savings plan” has been available since the end of September. It includes many cuts to federal spending aimed at eliminating the structural deficit in Switzerland’s budget, overseen by Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (pictured above).

However, on Sunday, the Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung calculated what one of the 60 proposals in the plan would mean in practice: the end of a popular, and for some, the only tax optimisation method. Reactions have been striking, with the savings package now being criticised by centre-right parties.

The focus is on private pension provision, the so-called 3a pillar. Payments into this fund are currently tax-deductible and will remain so. However, in the future, withdrawals from these assets are to be taxed more heavily. This would reduce the incentive for owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to take responsibility for their own retirement planning. Sonntagszeitung ran the headline “Attack on the middle class.”

Yesterday, the major parties shared their views on the matter. Notably, all centre-right parties see a need for changes and want to intervene if the austerity plan reaches parliament.

What does this mean? The core of the federal government’s strategy was to present the entire package to parliament as a blanket decree, avoiding debates on individual measures. However, this now seems unlikely. The package will probably not survive in its current form, and parliament is expected to break it down into individual elements.