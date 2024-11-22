The first snow of the season on Friday night caused traffic jams and significant disruption to rail transport in many parts of Switzerland.

In canton Bern, public transport services in the city were completely suspended. An unusually large amount of snow fell across the country on Thursday night, with accumulations ranging from 15 centimetres in Locarno to 58 centimetres in Bosco Gurin, both in canton Ticino.

Records were set in several regions, including 42 centimetres in canton Lucerne, 36 centimetres in canton Glarus and 28 centimetres in cantons Zurich and Basel City. The sheer volume of snow caught many transport operators unprepared, leading to suspended services. However, some resumed regular operations later in the day.

The snow also caused numerous road accidents. Conditions on motorways around Bern were particularly hazardous. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, a military vehicle and a coach collided in the Bern region early in the morning, injuring nine occupants of the military vehicle.