The French-speaking Swiss press sees the rejection of the motorway expansion projects as a clear message in favour of climate protection and against growth, while the media in German-speaking Switzerland are mainly focusing on the failure of the Swiss People’s Party and its transport minister.

La Liberté interprets the no vote as a clear message in favour of climate protection. Switzerland should invest more in public transport instead of focusing on motorway expansion to combat climate change, it said. Le Temps, on the other hand, interprets the no vote as an expression of fear of growth and migration. It fears that this trend could influence future initiatives, such as the Swiss People’s Party initiative “No Switzerland with ten million people”.

The Tages-Anzeiger sees the no vote as a major defeat for Transport Minister Rösti. Blick.ch describes the rejection as an “unholy alliance” between left and right: “Left-wing circles voted no because they want to protect the climate. Because they don’t want to cover land with concrete. And on the right, Swiss People’s Party members voted against the bill because farmers don’t want to sacrifice land. People’s Party voters are convinced that motorways can also be relieved if immigration is restricted.”

According to Blick.ch, the result of the motorway expansion also surprises other countries. For the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the result was “surprising”, as was the Austrian Der Standard. It writes: “For drivers from Germany, Austria, France or Luxembourg, nothing will change in Switzerland – they will still have to contend with traffic jams and gridlock on the mostly two-lane motorways.”