How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?
On November 24, the Swiss government and parliament were defeated on three out of four referendum issues in nationwide votes. The Swiss authorities typically enjoy high trusts levels among the population but they now appear to be struggling amid a crisis of confidence.
For the first time, people who distrust the government (47%) outnumber those who trust it (42%), according to the gfs.bern research institute.
What do you think is the cause of this distrust towards the Swiss authorities? Have recent events, in your view, widened the gap between the people and their representatives? We’d like to hear your thoughts!
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Switzerland is becoming increasingly cramped between La and the mountains. Overpopulation is threatening the very existence of its inhabitants: lack of food, water and vital spaces. Against this backdrop, our federal authorities, with a certain wisdom, are trying to maintain the CAP. On the other hand, the city-dwelling Greens, who all too often have no real creative work to do, and whose main concern is to take the bus from the front of the house to the SBB station, all paid for by taxpayers, are in the process of destroying the work of the politicians who are trying to improve the lives of our fellow citizens. Since they work very little, they have the time they need to demolish what sensible politicians are trying to put in place. What's more, too many media outlets - TSR and RSR - invite these personalities who are destroying our country at every opportunity. Thank you, Mr Rösti, for your vision, which seems to me to be the right one for the long term. It's time to double the number of valid signatures for a new initiative.
Actually I still have trust in the Government. What I am worried about is in fact all the 'referendums'. Let's take the burka ban vote as an example. How many Swiss Muslim Ladies observe the Burka? Less than a dozen I would say (the most prominent having died at a young age). How many millions were spent on that useless vote? And the prohibition of minarets vote. Was there even a Mosque under construction? The vote was clearly aimed at many other things and not against a Minaret. Consequently the Government should in fact not have permitted that vote. And now the vote against the expansion of the motorways. The Government actually knows what is needed. And here the majority votes against it, worrying that taxes may increase maybe. Ah well, with all its shortcomings the Swiss Democracy is still the best of course (just look across the big lake towards the West). Long Live Swiitzerland!
Yes: “What do you think is the cause of this distrust towards the Swiss authorities?”
but: that distrust is not limited to Swiss authorities, as voters are aware of what’s happening elsewhere and viceversa.
and: it’s because of the increasing power by global agents that can’t be addressed properly by the polítical incentives of national authorities in many countries for lack of the polítical incentives of global leadership.
The year 2024 shows one thing very clearly when it comes to votes. The Federal Council and Parliament are playing politics against the people. Several votes turned out differently than the Federal Council and Parliament wanted. The Federal Council and Parliament should make policy for the people, not against them. Lower health insurance premiums, lower rents, better protection against dismissal, less immigration.
I believe that many non-car drivers, as well as city dwellers and women, have caused the bill to crash - whether it makes sense or not remains to be seen. If we don't get immigration under control, traffic jams will simply increase. This will also increase housing costs and delivery costs, i.e. products will become more expensive. Supply bottlenecks will set in! Rigid measures such as bans or other unpleasant measures will certainly not be accepted.
When you see the pitiful panel that has been proposed to us, both in Parliament and in the Federal Council, with the rise of the SVP and elected representatives who are not very fute fute, how can you still have confidence?
As for the relative defeats that the authorities are taking, one of the reasons is probably due to the rise (also relative) of the French-speaking population, especially in the Lake Geneva region, which slightly changes the percentages at federal level... French-speaking Switzerland, on the other hand, has almost always distrusted the federal authorities...
To talk, as you do, of a crisis of confidence is an exaggeration. There is more of a crisis of confidence in companies and in the workplace, because the Swiss have finally stopped believing in the "goodness" and lucidity of employers... The crisis is first and foremost the rise in health insurance premiums (with an absurd system based on private profits), the rise in rents, the ever-increasing cost of living and people reduced to eating poorly, etc etc etc. We're coming to the end of the growth that made it possible to hide social inequalities somewhat... We're now facing a bleak future, and the authorities won't be able to do much about it, except put plasters on wooden legs.
Hello
I'm originally Swiss, I've got my passport and everything that goes with it, and for maybe 2 years I received my voting documents by post and paid to send them back.
Then suddenly nothing but I'm still Swiss 🇨🇭
I suppose you can also vote by post or email?
check your post office. In my case, living in Indonesia, the mail does take a long time and mostly I receive the voting papers too late to be returned. But I do receive them. Patiently waiting for the e-voting system...
I believe that the young should have a say in politics but I believe the young are very inexperienced and easily influenced by the DEI or Wokeism ideologies from US and they make decisions for Switzerland which can lead to disasters.
1. Climate change
2. Global geopolitical wars
3. DEI in the workplace and society
4. Immigration
5. Police work
With this in mind, the loss of trust in the "young" members of government is therefore explained.
