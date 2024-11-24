How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

On November 24, the Swiss government and parliament were defeated on three out of four referendum issues in nationwide votes. The Swiss authorities typically enjoy high trusts levels among the population but they now appear to be struggling amid a crisis of confidence.

For the first time, people who distrust the government (47%) outnumber those who trust it (42%), according to the gfs.bern research institute.

What do you think is the cause of this distrust towards the Swiss authorities? Have recent events, in your view, widened the gap between the people and their representatives? We’d like to hear your thoughts!

