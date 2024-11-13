Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?
Did you know that it is illegal to keep just one guinea pig in Switzerland? Have you ever heard of the Swiss sport of Hornussen? Is the story about the diplomat who was surprised to find the mummy of his great-grandfather in Egypt true?
Every Saturday we publish an article on quirky topics about Switzerland in our weekly briefing.
Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!
I am surprised by the taxis in Switzerland - they are really expensive, especially in the mountain regions. But the amazing thing is that the service is still simply excellent. The drivers are always polite, the cars are clean and generally you get the feeling that you're getting a first-class service for your money.
Ich bin von den Taxis in der Schweiz überrascht - sie sind wirklich teuer, vor allem in den Bergregionen. Aber das Erstaunliche daran ist, dass der Service trotzdem einfach hervorragend ist. Die Fahrer sind immer höflich, die Autos sind sauber und im Allgemeinen hat man das Gefühl, dass man für sein Geld einen erstklassigen Service bekommt.
If you search online for a description of the typical Swiss, you find they are reserved people with a dislike for loud noise on e.g. public transport. Then you take the tram. 95% are quiet, but 5% are noisy - talking loudly on their phones, chatting loudly together, often sat apart, not next to each other, children playing loudly, without parental control. Yet, no one says anything. This disrespectful behaviour is accepted (not by me). But, if a foreigner crosses the road when the red man says no, the older Swiss react very loudly to that.
Last night an Australian told me in the pub that there are kangaroos living in the wild in Switzerland. When I didn't believe him and used the Duckduckgo search engine to prove the opposite, he told me that a very trustworthy man in Berlin had told him!
Gestern Abend erzaehlte mir ein Australier im Pub,es gaebe in der Schweiz auch freilebende Kanguruhs. Als ich ihm das nicht glaubte und mit der Suchmaschine Duckduckgo das Gegenteil bewies, erklaerte er mir das haette ihm ein sehr vertrauenswuerdiger Mann in Berlin erzaehlt!
Its true i show the Kangaroos here in switzerland. where ? answer =in the zoo
