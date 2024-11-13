Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Debate
Swiss Abroad

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Did you know that it is illegal to keep just one guinea pig in Switzerland? Have you ever heard of the Swiss sport of Hornussen? Is the story about the diplomat who was surprised to find the mummy of his great-grandfather in Egypt true?

Every Saturday we publish an article on quirky topics about Switzerland in our weekly briefing.

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
MeerOss
MeerOss
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

I am surprised by the taxis in Switzerland - they are really expensive, especially in the mountain regions. But the amazing thing is that the service is still simply excellent. The drivers are always polite, the cars are clean and generally you get the feeling that you're getting a first-class service for your money.

Ich bin von den Taxis in der Schweiz überrascht - sie sind wirklich teuer, vor allem in den Bergregionen. Aber das Erstaunliche daran ist, dass der Service trotzdem einfach hervorragend ist. Die Fahrer sind immer höflich, die Autos sind sauber und im Allgemeinen hat man das Gefühl, dass man für sein Geld einen erstklassigen Service bekommt.

Lynx
Lynx

If you search online for a description of the typical Swiss, you find they are reserved people with a dislike for loud noise on e.g. public transport. Then you take the tram. 95% are quiet, but 5% are noisy - talking loudly on their phones, chatting loudly together, often sat apart, not next to each other, children playing loudly, without parental control. Yet, no one says anything. This disrespectful behaviour is accepted (not by me). But, if a foreigner crosses the road when the red man says no, the older Swiss react very loudly to that.

sigi
sigi
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.

Last night an Australian told me in the pub that there are kangaroos living in the wild in Switzerland. When I didn't believe him and used the Duckduckgo search engine to prove the opposite, he told me that a very trustworthy man in Berlin had told him!

Gestern Abend erzaehlte mir ein Australier im Pub,es gaebe in der Schweiz auch freilebende Kanguruhs. Als ich ihm das nicht glaubte und mit der Suchmaschine Duckduckgo das Gegenteil bewies, erklaerte er mir das haette ihm ein sehr vertrauenswuerdiger Mann in Berlin erzaehlt!

Mrsherpa
Mrsherpa
@sigi

Its true i show the Kangaroos here in switzerland. where ? answer =in the zoo

Read more
Edelweiss Village

More

The miraculous resurrection of Canada’s Edelweiss Village

This content was published on On the brink of demolition, a group of Swiss-style chalets in the Canadian Rocky Mountains has been given a new lease of life. SWI swissinfo.ch visits a Swiss heritage site that is full of stories.

Read more: The miraculous resurrection of Canada’s Edelweiss Village
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

The latest debates

The newest opportunities to discuss and debate key topics with readers from around the world

Biweekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

See all newsletters

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR