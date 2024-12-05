There is probably no housing crisis in the village of Sarreyer in the canton of Valais. People there fear something else, namely that they will no longer be able to leave their village.

The main road to Sarreyer was destroyed by mudslides in the summer. The only access to the village is currently a diversion via a forest road. Although this is tarmac, it is at risk of being closed in the event of heavy snowfall or avalanches.

A cable car is being built so that the mountain village above the valley can be reached in all weathers. However, the project has been delayed and the opening is not planned until February.

“While they wait for the cable car, the residents are keeping a close eye on the weather,” states Swiss public television RTS. The local council has drawn up an emergency plan in case the municipality is cut off from the outside world for hours or even days. The plan particularly concerns the emergency services and schoolchildren attending classes in Verbier. However, the residents seem to be taking the situation in their stride: “We’re just people from the mountains. We know that if an avalanche comes, we stay at home and sleep in,” says one resident to RTS.

