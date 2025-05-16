The ageing of the baby boomer generation is presenting municipalities in Switzerland with growing financial challenges. Municipal finances are coming under pressure from rising care costs, particularly in urban centres such as the Basel region.

In Basel municipalities such as Muttenz and Reinach, rising expenditure on retirement and nursing homes and Spitex is leading to losses running into millions. The ageing of the baby boomer generation is playing a key role in this: many people who helped to shape the growth of municipalities as taxpayers in the 1960s and 1970s now need more support in old age. The cost trend is pushing the first municipalities to their financial limits.

Housing is another problem: not all older people can stay in their own four walls for as long as they would like, for example if there is no lift or there is a lack of barrier-free living space. Some municipalities are responding to this by investing in age-appropriate housing and prevention work. However, in many places there is a lack of financial resources. Often the only way out is to enter a home early – with the corresponding costs.

New financing models are therefore being discussed at cantonal level. In the Basel region, for example, people with assets are to contribute more to the costs of care homes in future. In the long term, there is also the question of more efficient structures, as the pressure on smaller municipalities is growing. In addition, old age experts believe that community mergers in some regions are virtually unavoidable.