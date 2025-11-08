The week in Switzerland

The CEOs of six large Swiss companies have taken part in trade talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, in an attempt to lower the 39% tariffs on Swiss goods entering the country.

The meeting in the White House was attended by Jean-Frédéric Dufour (watchmaker Rolex), Diego Aponte (shipowner MSC), Johann Rupert (luxury goods giant Richemont), Daniel Jaeggi (commodities trader Mercuria), Marwan Shakarchi (gold refiner MKS PAMP) and Alfred Gantner (Zug-based investment company Partners Group). They stressed that a bilateral trade agreement would significantly strengthen economic exchanges, to the benefit of both countries.

The meeting was held “in a constructive spirit” and enabled the Swiss business leaders to “reiterate support for the ongoing talks” between the two governments, they said in a statement. The CEOs said they didn’t take part in any direct negotiations with the president.

“It’s a good thing that Swiss entrepreneurs are lobbying Trump – hoping for the Supreme Court is futile,” wrote the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) in an editorial on Thursday. “The economy cannot rely on the American judiciary. If the judges overturn the US president’s tariffs, he’ll find new reasons for his favourite means of exerting pressure.”