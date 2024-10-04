Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss hotels on course for a record summer after a good August
The Swiss hotel industry accommodated more guests this August than in the previous year. This means that the industry recorded more overnight stays than ever before over summer and remains on course to break the record from the previous year.

In August, 4.8 million overnight stays were recorded in the Swiss hotel industry. This was 3.6% more than in August 2023, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday.

The hotel industry continued to benefit from the return of guests from abroad. Here, the increase in August amounted to 3.1% to 2.6 million overnight stays.

In contrast to the first two summer months, however, there was also an increase in Swiss guests. In August, hotels in Switzerland recorded an increase of 4.3% to 2.2 million overnight stays among domestic guests.

After more overnight stays were recorded in June (+2.4%) and July (+0.3%), the summer record has been broken. A total of 13.6 million overnight stays were recorded this summer. This figure is 2.1% above the previous summer record from the previous year.

The hotel industry thus remains on course to beat last year’s record of 41.8 million overnight stays for the year as a whole. From January to August, there were 29.6 million overnight stays, which is more than ever before after eight months of a year. Compared to the previous year, the increase after eight months was 2.3%. It is even 6.4% more than 2019, the last year before Covid-19 travel restrictions were introduced.

