Swiss hotels on course for a record summer

Swiss hotels on course for a record summer after a good August Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss hotel industry accommodated more guests this August than in the previous year. This means that the industry recorded more overnight stays than ever before over summer and remains on course to break the record from the previous year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Hotels nach gutem August auf Rekordsommer-Kurs Original Read more: Schweizer Hotels nach gutem August auf Rekordsommer-Kurs

In August, 4.8 million overnight stays were recorded in the Swiss hotel industry. This was 3.6% more than in August 2023, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Friday.

The hotel industry continued to benefit from the return of guests from abroad. Here, the increase in August amounted to 3.1% to 2.6 million overnight stays.

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

In contrast to the first two summer months, however, there was also an increase in Swiss guests. In August, hotels in Switzerland recorded an increase of 4.3% to 2.2 million overnight stays among domestic guests.

After more overnight stays were recorded in June (+2.4%) and July (+0.3%), the summer record has been broken. A total of 13.6 million overnight stays were recorded this summer. This figure is 2.1% above the previous summer record from the previous year.

The hotel industry thus remains on course to beat last year’s record of 41.8 million overnight stays for the year as a whole. From January to August, there were 29.6 million overnight stays, which is more than ever before after eight months of a year. Compared to the previous year, the increase after eight months was 2.3%. It is even 6.4% more than 2019, the last year before Covid-19 travel restrictions were introduced.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.