Swiss National Bank launches competition to design new banknotes

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is launching a competition to design a new banknote series on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. The colours of the banknotes and the usual denomination will not change.

“We assume that the new banknotes will be issued in the early 2030s at the earliest,” said new SNB President Martin Schlegel to the media on Wednesday. The use of cash continues to play a major role in Switzerland, even in times of payment apps and cards. Schlegel said that he was also looking forward to the new banknotes.

The SNB is starting the planning process early. The current banknote series, which was introduced between 2016 and 2019, is still very forgery-proof, he said. However, it has now reached around half of its lifespan. As a rule, new banknotes are launched every 15 to 20 years.

Let the competition begin

From February to July 2025, competitors will be able to develop banknote designs. This will be followed by an evaluation by an advisory board and experts, according to the statement. The winner will be announced in 2026 and will then be commissioned with the further development of the banknote designs.

The SNB places high demands on the new series in terms of security, functionality and graphic design. Among other things, it needs security features that are easy to recognise and difficult to counterfeit. They also need to be easily distinguishable by man and machine and withstand the rigours of everyday use. And they are a calling card for Switzerland.

The SNB’s Bank Council and Governing Board have chosen the theme for the new banknotes. They are to depict the topography of Switzerland based on six altitudes. Specifically, these are the “lowlands” (including major cities) for the 10-franc note, the Central Plateau for the 20-franc note, the Jura for the 50-franc note and the foothills of the Alps for the 100-franc note. The 200-franc note focuses on the mountains and the 1000-franc note on the high mountains.

The aim is to depict the diversity of Switzerland in a vivid and realistic way. The aim is to show plants, animals and people in the midst of an impressive and varied landscape. The public can also have their say on the design of the new banknotes via an online survey.

CHF1000 note remains

The central bank made it clear that the 1000-franc note will continue to exist in Switzerland in the future. “The 1000-franc note will remain an important means of payment and, in particular, a store of value for the population,” said Schlegel. While a lot of money was hoarded in 1000-franc notes during the negative interest rate phase, demand for them has declined again since the interest rate reversal.

The use of cash is still very important in Switzerland, Schlegel continued. Around one in three payments in Switzerland today is made in cash. “We are convinced that cash will remain a widely used means of payment in the future,” said Schlegel.

