How a Swiss banknote’s life comes to an end

Despite the rise of cashless payments, millions of banknotes keep circulating daily worldwide. But who decides when a note has to retire, and what happens next?

The Swiss love their cash, but the more a banknote travels, the shorter its lifespan. The size of tears, stains and other imperfections determine whether a note can still be used for payments or if it’s time for it to go on its last journey. A banknote’s second life depends on the currency: different countries get rid of old banknotes with different end goals.

In Switzerland, damaged banknotes can be exchangedExternal link at the counters of the Swiss National Bank.

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Why Swiss people use CHF200 banknotes

This content was published on The Swiss National Bank is rolling out its newest banknote – and it’s one that people will actually use in the high street despite its high value.

Time limit to exchange old banknotes eliminated

This content was published on Banknotes as old as 1976 can soon be traded in at the national bank after a decision by the federal government to eliminate the 20-year time limit.

