Swiss marijuana plantation busted
Police in the Swiss canton of Basel Land have discovered an illegal marijuana plantation in Muttenz.
More than 3,500 plants were seized and a 42-year-old Swiss man was arrested.
The illegal plantation was discovered two weeks ago during an inspection in an industrial building, cantonal police said on Monday.
The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at several hundred thousand francs.
