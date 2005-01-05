Navigation

Swiss Music for Flute and Piano.

Schweizer Musik (CD Musiques Suisses)

Swiss Music for Flute and Piano from the mid-20th Century. Werner Wehrli (1892-1944): Suite op. 16, Sonate op. 54; Robert Oboussier (1900-1957): Pavane et Gaillarde; Constantin Regamey (1907-1982): Sonatina; Peter Mieg (1906-1990): Sonate. Thomas Strässle, flute; Christian Zaugg, piano.


