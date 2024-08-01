Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Perspectives

Swiss President Amherd: unity key to overcoming challenges together

President Viola Amherd: "Solving challenges together"
President Viola Amherd: "Solving challenges together" Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss President Amherd: unity key to overcoming challenges together
Listening: Swiss President Amherd: unity key to overcoming challenges together

President Viola Amherd emphasised the importance of unity in addressing current challenges, stating that polarisation is not the solution.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Speaking at the federal celebration on Wednesday evening in Möriken-Wildegg, Aargau, Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, underscored the need for collective effort and inclusion.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We may speak different languages, but we don’t talk past each other,” Amherd said, according to her prepared speech. “We may have intense and tough debates, but we include everyone.” She praised Switzerland’s introduction of the referendum 150 years ago, a constitutional reform that laid the foundation for direct democracy by ensuring each individual’s voice holds significant weight.

Amherd stressed that democracy requires active participation and responsibility from its citizens, encouraging everyone to use their voice to foster a shared understanding and achieve common goals. She expressed her admiration for the solidarity and assistance shown by people and volunteers in areas recently affected by storm damage, highlighting the strength of community action.

+Amherd to the Swiss Abroad on August 1: ‘You shape the image of Switzerland’

The celebration, held on the eve of Switzerland’s National Day, took place at Yul Brynner Square in Möriken-Wildegg. The square, named after the Oscar-winning actor known for his role in “The Magnificent Seven,” was established ten years ago in honour of Brynner, who was a citizen of the Aargau municipality and had renounced his American citizenship.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The largest Swiss flag hangs on the Säntis

More

World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

This content was published on The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds.

Read more: World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR