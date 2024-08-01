Swiss President Amherd: unity key to overcoming challenges together

Speaking at the federal celebration on Wednesday evening in Möriken-Wildegg, Aargau, Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, underscored the need for collective effort and inclusion.
“We may speak different languages, but we don’t talk past each other,” Amherd said, according to her prepared speech. “We may have intense and tough debates, but we include everyone.” She praised Switzerland’s introduction of the referendum 150 years ago, a constitutional reform that laid the foundation for direct democracy by ensuring each individual’s voice holds significant weight.
Amherd stressed that democracy requires active participation and responsibility from its citizens, encouraging everyone to use their voice to foster a shared understanding and achieve common goals. She expressed her admiration for the solidarity and assistance shown by people and volunteers in areas recently affected by storm damage, highlighting the strength of community action.
The celebration, held on the eve of Switzerland’s National Day, took place at Yul Brynner Square in Möriken-Wildegg. The square, named after the Oscar-winning actor known for his role in “The Magnificent Seven,” was established ten years ago in honour of Brynner, who was a citizen of the Aargau municipality and had renounced his American citizenship.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1
This content was published on
The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds.
Davos restaurant tenant convicted of racial discrimination
This content was published on
The tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos has been sentenced to a conditional fine for racial discrimination after he refused to rent sledges to Jewish guests.
Swiss triathlete Julie Derron clinches Olympic silver: a family triumph in Paris
This content was published on
For the second time, a Swiss medal ceremony was held on Wednesday evening at the Maison Suisse in Paris. Triathlon silver medallist Julie Derron expressed special gratitude to her family.
Earth overshoot day: humanity consumes resources as if we have 1.7 planets
This content was published on
As of today, Thursday, humanity has consumed more resources than the Earth can replenish in a year. In other words, we are living as if we had 1.7 Earths at our disposal, study shows.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.