Swiss President Amherd: unity key to overcoming challenges together

President Viola Amherd: "Solving challenges together" Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

President Viola Amherd emphasised the importance of unity in addressing current challenges, stating that polarisation is not the solution.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd: “Herausforderungen zusammen lösen” Original Read more: Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd: “Herausforderungen zusammen lösen”

Speaking at the federal celebration on Wednesday evening in Möriken-Wildegg, Aargau, Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, underscored the need for collective effort and inclusion.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We may speak different languages, but we don’t talk past each other,” Amherd said, according to her prepared speech. “We may have intense and tough debates, but we include everyone.” She praised Switzerland’s introduction of the referendum 150 years ago, a constitutional reform that laid the foundation for direct democracy by ensuring each individual’s voice holds significant weight.

Amherd stressed that democracy requires active participation and responsibility from its citizens, encouraging everyone to use their voice to foster a shared understanding and achieve common goals. She expressed her admiration for the solidarity and assistance shown by people and volunteers in areas recently affected by storm damage, highlighting the strength of community action.

+Amherd to the Swiss Abroad on August 1: ‘You shape the image of Switzerland’

The celebration, held on the eve of Switzerland’s National Day, took place at Yul Brynner Square in Möriken-Wildegg. The square, named after the Oscar-winning actor known for his role in “The Magnificent Seven,” was established ten years ago in honour of Brynner, who was a citizen of the Aargau municipality and had renounced his American citizenship.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.