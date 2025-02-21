Swiss committee wants to end government resignations during legislative term

Members of the seven-person Swiss Federal Council should no longer be able to leave office before the end of their term, according to the House of Representatives' political institutions committee.

Français fr Une commission veut mettre un terme aux démissions du Conseil fédéral en cours de législature

Parliamentarian Gerhard Pfister, who proposed the idea, pointed out that members of the government are elected for four years after each full renewal of the House of Representatives. In practice, however, resignations during a term of office are not uncommon.

They are sometimes dictated by partisan tactics, in particular to save a seat. These early elections are synonymous with great turmoil, the committee said.

Pfister therefore calls for a fixed term of office to guarantee greater calm and stability. Early resignations should only be permitted for extraordinary reasons.

The issue now goes to the Senate.

