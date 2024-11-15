Senate committee rejects checks on foreign investment in Swiss companies

The Committee for Economic Affairs and Taxation of the Senate did not accept the proposal. The Swiss government’s plan is to introduce a review of purchases by foreign investors of Swiss companies operating in critical sectors. These include military equipment, water supply, power generation and hospitals. The House of Representatives is in favour of the project.
However, the Senate committee opposed the move by eight votes to four. The disadvantages are too great, the parliamentary group said on Friday. Switzerland as a business location would suffer too much.
