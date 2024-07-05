Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland defines key targets for new asylum strategy

Confederation, cantons and municipalities draw up new asylum strategy
Confederation, cantons and municipalities draw up new asylum strategy Keystone-SDA

The federal government, the cantons plus Swiss cities and municipalities are drawing up a new asylum strategy. On Thursday, an asylum committee set up for this purpose defined six fields of action.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

As the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Friday, these include communication in the area of asylum, the return of refugees to their countries of origin and improving the resilience of the Swiss asylum system.

According to the press release, the restructuring of the asylum system has basically proved successful since the revised Asylum Act came into force on March 1, 2019. However, the asylum strategy needs to be reviewed in light of the persistently high number of asylum applications and adjusted if necessary.

The Asylum Committee is chaired by Christine Schraner Burgener, State Secretary for Migration, and Christoph Amstad, Vice President of the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Social Affairs (SODK).

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

