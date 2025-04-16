Social insurance investment returns boost Swiss accounts

Consolidated federal accounts: Surplus of 11.3 billion Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Positive social insurance investment returns resulted in the Swiss consolidated accounts closing with a surplus of CHF11.3 billion in 2024.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Konsolidierte Rechnung des Bundes: Überschuss von 11,3 Milliarden Original Read more: Konsolidierte Rechnung des Bundes: Überschuss von 11,3 Milliarden

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

But while the surplus rose from the CHF8.4 billion posted in 2023, this does not change Switzerland’s financial difficulties, the government said on Wednesday.

In addition to the federal accounts already published, which are approved by parliament, the latest figures include the results of the federally related companies and social insurance schemes. It is not comparable with the basic federal accounts, which closed with a deficit of CHF80 million in 2024.

+ Switzerland outlines budget plan to save billions of francs

The improvement in the consolidated accounts compared to 2023 was mainly due to positive investment results of the social insurance funds.

They generated CHF7.5 billion compared to CHF6 billion in the previous year. There was also additional income from direct federal tax.

More

More Swiss federal accounts CHF2.5 billion better than expected This content was published on A deficit of CHF80 million instead of the budgeted CHF2.6 billion: for the first time since the Covid pandemic, the Swiss government has almost balanced its books Read more: Swiss federal accounts CHF2.5 billion better than expected

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal link