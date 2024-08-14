Swiss government explains recommended rejection of biodiversity initiative

Environment Minister Rösti gives reasons for saying no to the biodiversity initiative Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government recommends that people vote no to the biodiversity initiative on September 22. On Tuesday Environment Minister Albert Rösti presented the arguments against the initiative launched by environmental and landscape conservation organisations.

According to a statement from the environment ministry, the initiative addresses important concerns but goes too far. The additional protection demanded would restrict agriculture and the expansion of renewable energies and jeopardise infrastructure, it said.

The federal government and cantons have been effectively protecting nature, sites and landscapes for a long time, Rösti was quoted as saying in the press release. The federal government alone currently invests around CHF600 million ($695 million) annually in the conservation of biodiversity, he said.

The petition demands that the government and cantons do more for biodiversity and provide additional funds and areas. The petition is backed by the association “Yes to more nature, landscape and building culture”.

