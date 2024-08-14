Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government explains recommended rejection of biodiversity initiative

Environment Minister Rösti gives reasons for saying no to the biodiversity initiative
Environment Minister Rösti gives reasons for saying no to the biodiversity initiative Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government explains recommended rejection of biodiversity initiative
Listening: Swiss government explains recommended rejection of biodiversity initiative

The Swiss government recommends that people vote no to the biodiversity initiative on September 22. On Tuesday Environment Minister Albert Rösti presented the arguments against the initiative launched by environmental and landscape conservation organisations.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a statement from the environment ministry, the initiative addresses important concerns but goes too far. The additional protection demanded would restrict agriculture and the expansion of renewable energies and jeopardise infrastructure, it said.

+ Swiss ‘biodiversity initiative’: extreme or essential for protecting nature?

The federal government and cantons have been effectively protecting nature, sites and landscapes for a long time, Rösti was quoted as saying in the press release. The federal government alone currently invests around CHF600 million ($695 million) annually in the conservation of biodiversity, he said.

The petition demands that the government and cantons do more for biodiversity and provide additional funds and areas. The petition is backed by the association “Yes to more nature, landscape and building culture”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

ゾウ

More

Zurich Zoo euthanises 49-year-old elephant

This content was published on Zurich Zoo euthanised 49-year-old elephant Ceyla-Himali on Saturday morning. The animal had been suffering from long-standing health problems.

Read more: Zurich Zoo euthanises 49-year-old elephant

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR