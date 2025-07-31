Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

On August 23, the SwissCommunity DaysExternal link – the new format of the Congress of the Swiss Abroad – is taking place in Bern. The Swiss ambassadors from New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, and Brunei will all be there – and will also be part of a panel discussion, hosted by Swissinfo.

Your questions could also feature. What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? What’s your experience with the Swiss diplomatic representation where you live? As a Swiss Abroad, which topics are most important to you on a daily basis?

The focus of the panel discussion will be on dialogue – what kind of relationship do Swiss embassies and consulates maintain with the Swiss Abroad community? Which concerns are they hearing most often – and where is change needed?

Post your questions, inputs, and suggestions directly here in the comments. We’ll bring your voice into the conversation.