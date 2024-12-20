Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss security strategy will prioritise cyberdefence and NATO cooperation

Federal government focuses on hybrid conflicts and NATO cooperation
Federal government focuses on hybrid conflicts and NATO cooperation Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss security strategy will prioritise cyberdefence and NATO cooperation
Listening: Swiss security strategy will prioritise cyberdefence and NATO cooperation

The Swiss government has identified defense against hybrid attacks and cooperation with NATO and neighbouring countries as the main priorities of its Security Strategy 2025. The aim is to reduce vulnerabilities and increase Switzerland's defensive capabilities.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Thirdly, the aforementioned priorities should also help to preserve Switzerland’s sovereignty and increase its room for maneuver, the government announced on Friday.

In particular, the governing Federal Council wants to improve Switzerland’s ability to defend itself against cyber attacks, influence operations, disinformation and sabotage. The aim is to ensure the functionality of critical infrastructure sectors in the event of disruptions and to increase society’s robustness against such threats.

In the area of cooperation, the main aim is to strengthen interoperability in the defence sector. This should be done in consideration of and within the framework of neutrality obligations, the report continued.

In addition to these two priorities, the strategy should also show how Switzerland intends to counter the threat to internal security posed by violent extremism, terrorism and organised crime. The strategy is to be definitively adopted by the end of 2025.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
19 Likes
67 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
12 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Meeting of OSCE states in Malta

More

Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

This content was published on Switzerland is officially in the running to chair the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Read more: Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR