How will the Swiss vote on February 9, 2025?

Samuel Jaberg
Generated with artificial intelligence.
How will the Swiss vote on February 9, 2025?
Listening: How will the Swiss vote on February 9, 2025?

Dear readers,

The year that is coming to an end has brought its fair share of surprises in popular votes. The government and parliament were defeated on three major issues at the ballot box: the 13th pension payment initiative in March (backed by 58% of voters), the revision of occupational pension provision in September (rejected by 67%) and more recently the extension of the motorway network (rejected by 53%).

These were much-needed victories for the political left, which was able to claw back some of the influence it had lost in parliament since the start of the current legislature.

What should we expect for 2025? Will this wave of distrust towards the authorities continue? Will the left manage to win other battles? An indicator of which direction the political winds will blow will be the February 9 vote. On this first "Vote Sunday" of the year, Swiss citizens will decide on the '"environmental responsibility" initiative.

Launched by the Young Greens, and supported by left-wing parties and environmental organisations, the initiative urges authorities to ensure the Swiss economy doesn't use more resources than the planet can bear, and this within a period of ten years. This is far too radical for the government, parliament and business circles, who are up in arms against the idea.

Wishing you an excellent read.

2 minutes

Journalist and deputy head of the swissinfo.ch editorial group for German, French and Italian.

First poll results on the possible outcome of the February 9 vote:

Our analysis of the November 24 vote results:

Watch our debate on the loss of trust in Swiss institutions:

Read our voting guides:

Switzerland’s direct democracy

How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.

Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

Swiss Abroad

