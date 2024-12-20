How will the Swiss vote on February 9, 2025?
Dear readers,
The year that is coming to an end has brought its fair share of surprises in popular votes. The government and parliament were defeated on three major issues at the ballot box: the 13th pension payment initiative in March (backed by 58% of voters), the revision of occupational pension provision in September (rejected by 67%) and more recently the extension of the motorway network (rejected by 53%).
These were much-needed victories for the political left, which was able to claw back some of the influence it had lost in parliament since the start of the current legislature.
What should we expect for 2025? Will this wave of distrust towards the authorities continue? Will the left manage to win other battles? An indicator of which direction the political winds will blow will be the February 9 vote. On this first "Vote Sunday" of the year, Swiss citizens will decide on the '"environmental responsibility" initiative.
Launched by the Young Greens, and supported by left-wing parties and environmental organisations, the initiative urges authorities to ensure the Swiss economy doesn't use more resources than the planet can bear, and this within a period of ten years. This is far too radical for the government, parliament and business circles, who are up in arms against the idea.
Wishing you an excellent read.
First poll results on the possible outcome of the February 9 vote:
